The Greggs Effect: Costa Coffee and McDonalds release new vegan menu

Costa Coffee and McDonald’s have released new vegetarian ranges following in the footsteps of Greggs’ smash hit vegan sausage roll.

The high street coffee chain has created fake bacon butties whilst McDonald’s is testing out a new McPlant burger.

Costa’s plant-based Bac’n Breakfast Baps for £3 a pop contain wheat and pea-based fake meat Naked Bacon Without The Oink! from Irish company Finnebrogue.

The facon rashers come in a white bap with vegan spread with a healthy splodge of Heinz ketchup or HP brown sauce.

The butty was unveiled by a lookalike of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who once slammed Costa’s real bacon bap in a social media rant.

His lookalike Martin Jordan said:“We’ll see whether Gordon agrees, as I’m no expert, but it tasted b****y good!”

The meat-free version which will be rolled out this week.

Meanwhile, Mcscientists have been busy developing the McPlant burger with trials in Denmark and Sweden.

The patty has been made in partnership with American firm Beyond Meat which has already created a plant-based burger made with pea protein that was hailed the “beefiest-smelling veggie burger on the market” by scientists.

Meet the McPlant (McDonalds)

But sorry vegans, the McPlant is initially aimed at “flexitarians” - those aiming for less meat in their diet - and is made with cheese and egg-base mayo.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the latest addition to the menu was “all about giving customers more choices” although there is no date yet for a UK launch.

The fast food chain has described the McPlant as delivering “our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich”.

It added: “It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.”

