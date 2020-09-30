Gregg Wallace: I lost weight because wife didn't want a 'fat old husband'

Gregg Wallace has admitted he lost weight because his wife didn’t want a “fat old husband”.
The 55-year-old MasterChef presenter married second wife Anne-Marie Sterpini, 34, in 2016 and they have a 16-month-old son Sid.
Wallace told Closer magazine: "Having my baby boy made me want to be fit and strong. I can now go for long walks, which I wouldn't have been able to do before.
“Anne being younger than me was even more of an inspiration to be fit - you can have an old husband but she didn't have to have a fat, old husband.”
Read more: Gregg Wallace would advise younger self not to marry first three wives
The former greengrocer and self-confessed pudding-lover used to weigh over 16 stone but went on a health kick in 2017, cutting back on alcohol, fry-ups and takeaways as well as joining a gym, and has now lost over 4 stone.
Wallace, who is 5ft 8in said: "There are days when I lack motivation - but I still workout. I just look in the mirror and think 'I'm 55 and I'm stronger now than I was at 25'. I still struggle with some exercises, but I'm leaner now since lockdown."
He added: "When we slip up we tend to chuck it all in, but that’s not the way. You’re going to slip up. You’re going to go to the pub, drink too much and get a kebab on the way home.
"There is no way I’m going through the week without a pint of beer. But I’m careful most of the time and here I am, as fit as a butcher’s dog."
Wallace met Anne-Marie on Twitter in 2013.
They welcomed baby Sid last year after struggling to conceive.
Read more: John Torode asked Lisa Faulkner out with love letter
Announcing the pregnancy Wallace revealed: “We were due to start IVF but then it happened naturally after two years of trying. The doctor told us it was a miracle Anna was pregnant.”
He has previously been married three time and has two older children - Tom, 26, and Libby, 24 - from his second marriage, which ended in 2004.