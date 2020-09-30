Gregg Wallace: I lost weight because wife didn't want a 'fat old husband'

Gregg Wallace has admitted he lost weight because his wife didn’t want a “fat old husband”.

The 55-year-old MasterChef presenter married second wife Anne-Marie Sterpini, 34, in 2016 and they have a 16-month-old son Sid.

Wallace told Closer magazine: "Having my baby boy made me want to be fit and strong. I can now go for long walks, which I wouldn't have been able to do before.

“Anne being younger than me was even more of an inspiration to be fit - you can have an old husband but she didn't have to have a fat, old husband.”

The former greengrocer and self-confessed pudding-lover used to weigh over 16 stone but went on a health kick in 2017, cutting back on alcohol, fry-ups and takeaways as well as joining a gym, and has now lost over 4 stone.

Wallace, who is 5ft 8in said: "There are days when I lack motivation - but I still workout. I just look in the mirror and think 'I'm 55 and I'm stronger now than I was at 25'. I still struggle with some exercises, but I'm leaner now since lockdown."

He added: "When we slip up we tend to chuck it all in, but that’s not the way. You’re ­going to slip up. You’re going to go to the pub, drink too much and get a kebab on the way home.

"There is no way I’m going through the week without a pint of beer. But I’m careful most of the time and here I am, as fit as a butcher’s dog."

Wallace met Anne-Marie on Twitter in 2013.

They welcomed baby Sid last year after struggling to conceive.

Announcing the pregnancy Wallace revealed: “We were due to start IVF but then it happened naturally after two years of trying. The doctor told us it was a miracle Anna was pregnant.”

He has previously been married three time and has two older children - Tom, 26, and Libby, 24 - from his second marriage, which ended in 2004.