Gregg Popovich says he 'confused' LaMarcus Aldridge trying to 'turn him into John Havlicek'
Coach Gregg Popovich says he has no plans to try to change new Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan's game, saying he learned his lesson with LaMarcus Aldridge.
“DeMar’s already an All-Star. He’s played a certain way," Popovich said (via ESPN). "There will be some things we’ll try to add to his game, if he’s willing. I’m not going to jump on him the way I did L.A. I tried to turn L.A. into John Havlicek. I think it confused him.”
Havlicek, the legendary Celtics swingman who retired in 1978, made the NBA All-Defensive first or second teams eight times in his 16 seasons.
The Spurs acquired DeRozan from the Raptors in a blockbuster trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. The Spurs also gave up Danny Green and received third-year center Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 draft pick as part of the deal.
DeRozan averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season. And while the 6-11 Aldridge's game won't remind anyone of Havlicek, a 13-time All-Star, he's a prolific scorer and solid rebounder (23.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season).