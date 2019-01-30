Gregg Popovich rips Suns' 'pathetic' effort: 'Phoenix got robbed'

Gregg Popovich tore into the Spurs' "pathetic performance," claiming the Suns "got robbed" after San Antonio's 126-124 victory Tuesday night.

Rudy Gay's buzzer-beater secured a victory that moved the Spurs to 30-22, yet Popovich was furious with his team's effort.

San Antonio had a seven-point lead inside the final five minutes and turned the ball over three times.

Popovich offered a frank assessment after the game before walking off without taking any questions from reporters.

"We were really fortunate to win the game," the Spurs coach said.

"I thought that they outplayed us, outcoached us, outphysicaled us, outexecuted us.

"We had no respect for them or for the game, we didn't play with each other.

"It was a pathetic performance and Phoenix got robbed."