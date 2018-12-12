Gregg Popovich passes Pat Riley on all-time wins list

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is surging his way up the all-time wins list. With the team’s win Tuesday, Popovich passed Pat Riley on the all-time wins list.

After the Spurs’ 111-86 win over the Phoenix Suns, Popovich moved to fourth all-time on the coaching wins list.

Congrats to @spurs Coach Gregg Popovich for moving up to 4th on the ALL-TIME WINS list! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/oJpODG6wW0 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2018





The 69-year-old Popovich doesn’t have to do much to move up to third. He sits just 10 wins away from tying Jerry Sloan with 1,221 wins.

Getting any higher than that may have to wait a bit longer. Lenny Wilkens sits in second with 1,332 wins. Don Nelson owns the top spot, coming in at 1,335 wins.

Popovich, who now has 1,211 wins, needs 124 wins to tie Nelson for the record. That might be tough to do considering his age and the current state of the Spurs, but Popovich can’t be ruled out based on the success he’s had in his career.

Gregg Popovich is moving up the wins list. (AP Photo)

