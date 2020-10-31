Gregg Popovich endorses Joe Biden in 2020 presidential election: 'I stand for truth over lies'

Get in the game with your favorite sports stars with the Voting Playbook, presented by Yahoo Sports. More

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been outspoken about his disapproval for President Donald Trump. Popovich has called Trump both a “fool” and a “soulless coward” during Trump’s first term.

Given that, it should come as no surprise that Popovich is endorsing Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Popovich made his endorsement in a video from The Lincoln Project. In it, Popovich said he’s voting for Biden because Popovich believes in “truth over lies.”

"I stand for truth over lies." Gregg Popovich



Popovich’s full comments read:

“Our country is at a crossroads, and each of us must decide where we stand. I stand for truth over lies. I stand for equality, and categorically reject white supremacy. I believe in compassion and decency. I believe our veterans are true American heroes, not suckers, not losers. I believe all Americans deserve access to affordable healthcare. I believe a presidency should be transparent, not veiled in deception. I stand for justice for all. “Now it’s time for you to decided where you stand. For me, it’s pretty simple. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote against the very ideals upon which our democracy was founded. Our democracy is at stake. So please stand with me, united. The land of the free, and the home of the brave. I stand with Joe Biden.”

Gregg Popovich among biggest names in NBA to endorse Joe Biden

Popovich is far from the first NBA coach to endorse Biden. Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers put out a similar ad through The Lincoln Project in support of Biden. Kerr and Rivers have spoken out against Trump in the past.

It’s not just coaches who have gotten into the act. Stephen Curry and Ben Simmons have both endorsed Biden and Kamala Harris. The entire Seattle Storm organization did the same.

While Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t openly endorsed Biden, James spoke with former President Barack Obama on “The Shop.” James has also been critical of Trump in the past, calling him a “bum” on Twitter.

