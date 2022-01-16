Gregg Popovich: Dejounte Murray probably won’t be an All-Star because of our record

Paul Garcia: “As I’ve said before, Dejounte’s had an All-Star season. But he’s not going to get a look at the All-Star game probably because our record is so poor.” – Coach Pop on Murray’s season so far

Source: Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue updates:

– Isaiah Hartenstein will return

– starting lineup will not change

– nothing to say about Marcus Morris slump

– offense needs to make shots, keep defense from playing in transition so much

– priority is to shrink floor against Dejounte Murray

– Ty feels good – 7:07 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Dejounte Murray in six January appearances: 25.7 points, 9.5 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals.

Spurs’ record in those games: 1-5. – 12:15 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Dejounte Murray last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 14 REB

✅ 8 AST

He’s just the second player in @San Antonio Spurs history to record at least 30p/10r/5a in consecutive games.

He joins David Robinson, who did so multiple times. His last occurrence was April 14 & 16, 1995. pic.twitter.com/yejapmZc3p – 10:16 AM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Not the kind of history a fella wants to make but Dejounte Murray has one of the better five-game losing streaks you’ll ever see. – 10:57 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Dejounte Murray enters the fourth quarter three assists shy of another triple-double, for those who chart these things. – 10:15 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Paint points

Dejounte Murray 18

The rest of the Spurs 12

Murray now with 25 points in 3 quarters – 10:12 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dejounte Murray continues to be the one Spur who is able to constantly attack the Cavs interior defense.

He now has 16 of the team 26 points in the paint

Spurs by 1, Murray has 23 points – 10:05 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

21 points now for Dejounte Murray

14 paint points

6 points from mid-range

1 point from the FT line

The Spurs have opened a 30-18 scoring advantage from the 3PT line

Keldon with 9 of his 13 pts from 3PT

Spurs by 1 – 10:00 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Dejounte Murray has decided to join this battle of point guards who could plausibly make the All-Star team but likely won’t. He’s been great for the past three minutes. – 9:26 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

15 points in the first half for Dejounte Murray.

He has 10 of the team 16 paint points

Spurs cut the Cavs 11 point lead down to 2 – 9:25 PM

