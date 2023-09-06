Greg Tarzan Davis Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Tarzan Davis has signed with Range Media Partners.

Davis was exposed to acting through the theatre at a young age, and in his final years of college, debuted in the play By The Way, Meet Vera Stark. After graduating, he started his career teaching first grade in his hometown of New Orleans but decided to pursue his dream of acting.

Davis made his feature film debut in 2019 in the 20th Century Studios’ film The Call Of The Wild, alongside Harrison Ford, directed by Chris Sanders.

He most recently portrayed the characters of Degas in Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One and Lt. Javy ‘Coyote’ Machado in the 2022 box office hit Top Gun: Maverick, both alongside lead Tom Cruise. Degas was written specifically for Davis after impressing Christopher McQuarrie, the writer-director of multiple Mission Impossible films as well as the writer of the Top Gun sequel.

On the small screen, Davis portrayed the character of Dr. Jordan Wright on the hit ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for the show’s 18th season. Other TV credits include Freeform’s Good Trouble, NBC’s Chicago P.D. and All Rise during its run on CBS.



Davis is also represented by CAA, Viewpoint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller

