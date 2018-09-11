Greg Olsen to miss significant time after re-fracturing his right foot



It was easy to assume the worst after Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen left Week 1 with a foot injury. On Tuesday, the team confirmed what Panthers fans feared. Olsen re-fractured his right foot, and it sounds like he’ll miss a fair amount of time due to the injury.

Greg Olsen month-to-month after re-fracturing his foot

Olsen will not have surgery on his foot, and will instead opt for rehab. The Panthers said they will monitor Olsen’s progress “on a monthly basis,” suggesting the tight end will miss at least a handful of games before he’s evaluated again. The injury occurred to the same foot that forced Olsen to miss nine games last season.

Panthers lose Greg Olsen for second straight year with foot injury

Prior to last season, Olsen was the epitome of durability in the NFL. From 2008 to 2016, Olsen played in 16 games each season. Last year was the first time Olsen dealt with a significant injury.

The Panthers may have protected themselves against losing Olsen again in 2018. The team drafted tight end Ian Thomas in the fourth round of the draft. With Olsen injured early, Thomas led all Panthers tight ends, playing 61 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

What happens next for Greg Olsen and the Panthers?

Following last year’s surgery, there were reports that Olsen considered retiring and joining a broadcast booth. It might be too early to speculate on that again. Olsen is hopeful he can return in 2018, according to Adam Schefter.

Greg Olsen will miss time after re-fracturing his foot. (AP Photo)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

