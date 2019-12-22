Greg Olsen calls out Panthers after 7th straight loss: 'This is about as rock-bottom as it gets'

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen didn’t mince words after his team’s latest loss. Carolina struggled offensively in Week 16, scoring just 6 points in a 38-6 blowout to the Indianapolis Colts. It was the team’s seventh straight loss.

Olsen didn’t sugarcoat things following the contest. He said everyone associated with the Panthers failed this season, and added that the fans deserve better.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen after loss No.7 in a row:

"Right now, it’s a very collective failure organizationally... Fans deserve better. A lot of guys in this locker room deserve better." — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 22, 2019

More Greg Olsen: "This is about as rock-bottom as it gets... So many times, guys want to ... lie to everybody, and give token cliché talks. That shit’s out the window. We have failed. I failed. Every guy in this locker room has failed, everyone associated (with team) has failed." — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 22, 2019

It’s not the first time Olsen has been brutally honest after a loss. After a 29-3 loss in Week 11, Olsen called the game “a comedy of terrible football.”

Olsen has plenty of reasons to be frustrated. The Panthers were never at full strength this season after Cam Newton suffered a foot injury in Week 3 of the preseason. Newton played in the team’s first two games of the regular season, but was clearly impacted by the injury. He missed the rest of the year due to the issue.

On top of that, Olsen, 34, is a long-time veteran who might hang up his cleats after the season. Olsen reportedly considered retirement last offseason, and has shown interest in being a television commentator when his career is over. If this is his final season, it would be a disappointing way to go out.

If Olsen returns, the Panthers better hope they turn things around. If the team continues to struggle like this next season, Olsen’s quotes might get even more colorful.

