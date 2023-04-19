Greg Norman at Slaley Hall last year - Greg Norman: 'I have thick skin but am still surprised by the vitriol' - Getty Images/Luke Walker

Greg Norman is in defiant mood as an Adelaide sell-out is the stage for his LIV Golf homecoming and, in this of all weeks, the Australian is more likely to bash his league’s rivals around the head with a didgeridoo than extend an olive branch.

Yet among the bragging and the bluster there is a definite softening and a willingness to converse. “Yeah, maybe we should sit down and talk,” Norman tells Telegraph Sport.

Just a few months ago, Norman, 67, was adamant that the “time had passed for negotiation”, with too much said, too much done and too many lawyers on the clock. But now he is ready to approach the table, if the PGA Tour should ever be willing.

“It’s going to happen somehow and somewhere down the line,” he says. “And why shouldn't it be sooner rather than later? They must realise by now that we aren’t going away.”

That is actually a moot point, because it has been a confusing few weeks for those tasked with judging the success or failure of the breakaway circuit’s mission to gain a long-lasting foothold in the game’s hierarchy.

On one hand, the performance of the resurgent Brooks Koepka and the ever remarkable Phil Mickelson in finishing tied runners-up at the Masters was an undoubted fillip and a sharp and emphatic strike against those critics who had continuously described the rebels as “all washed up”.

Yet on the other, LIV lost its hearing in the UK against the DP World Tour - which is now free to ban the defectors - at the same time as suffering a huge blow in the US legalities when a judge demanded the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to open its books (a scenario to which the Kingdom would never acquiesce).

Will the interest of the investors diminish, could the Sheikhs even walk?

Norman sniggers. At the denouement of LIV’s first season, he saw a few high-ranked executives exit stage left and has since heard all the rumours of budgets spiralling so high above the $2billion mark that even the Saudis baulked. Norman has also listened to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy telling him that he has to quit before any peace talks could ever commence and the questions of his current and future employment increase in volume.

“All a bit one-sided isn’t it,” he says. “I've got a thick skin, that doesn't bother me, although I am a bit shocked by the level of vitriol. My shield has had to be extra beefed up. But I'm not going to fall prey to the pressures of other people thinking I'm going to weaken or buckle. I've never done that in my entire career. We have a fantastic product here and the backers know that.”

Certainly events at LIV Orlando three weeks ago suggest Norman still enjoys the support of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor and regardless of any legal claims to the contrary, the LIV supremo who the staff refer to as “H.E”, His Excellency.

Early that week, Norman attended a PIF conference in Miami alongside Al-Rummayan and the pair shared a hospitality box at the Orange County National for the second round, before the latter left the golf to satisfy his other sporting role as Newcastle United chairman and on that Sunday watch his team beat Manchester United 2-0.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Dustin Johnson at the first LIV event

“They can see the advances we have made,” Norman says. “We will continually keep going forwards. I have a list of players who want to join - names that will honestly surprise you - but there are contracts that have to be honoured and we will do this responsibly. We have relegation and promotion in place and it’s all going to plan. I think we’ll soon have world ranking points at our events, because otherwise those rankings become obsolete. They’ve already suffered immensely from us being shut out.

“Are they hurting us? No question. It's another headwind that they’ve thrown in our way. There's no doubt they're trying to do everything in their power to shut us down. It's not going to happen. The quicker they acknowledge that, the quicker they just come to make the internal decision within themselves.

“They all need to accept that it is now product versus product and, as we have said from the start, we believe there is more than enough room for what we are doing. We're not trying to take out the PGA Tour, we are not trying to take out the DP World Tour. We are not. We are the total antithesis of that. I tell you that with my hand in my heart.

“The PGA Tour opened up Pandora’s Box with its lifetime-ban threats, so they made this ‘them and us’ narrative. We make no excuse for doing it differently - that was our stated aim. To reach a new audience. Just see what we can do for the game of golf on a global basis. Watch the excitement that is produced in Adelaide and then say we aren’t a force for good.”

Norman feels The Grange could be “definitive”. There have been 70,000 tickets sold for the three-day $25million event starting on Friday, with demand so great that LIV is opening its doors for pro-am on Thursday to the public for the first time. “My homeland has been starved of top-class golf,” Norman says. “Yeah, the Tour brought the Presidents Cup here [in 2019] but that was one week in a few decades of promises. Big deal. We might have two LIV events in Australia next year. Who knows.

“But we are already aware that there has been that much interest that Adelaide will be the gauge for our events going forward. The value we're bringing to the state of South Australia… we’re talking nine figures before even getting there. A lot of people are starting to recognise that. I mean, I know other states in Australia are going ‘how did we miss out on this? We have to get involved with it’. So it really is the benchmark of what LIV is all about.”

Greg Norman at LIV's Orlando event

There has been pushback Down Under. Plenty. When the former sandy swamp in a suburb north-west of the “Sweet Little Lady” city was announced as the venue in November, Rex Patrick, the former senator for South Australia, declared that taxpayers’s money should not be “used to assist foreign leaders in washing away unconscionable acts such as the murdering of a journalist for doing his job”.

And this week local MP Rebekha Sharkie remarked: “I don’t think this is a good look for Adelaide at all”.

But the players are insistent that the welcome is the warmest they have received so far as LIV visits its fifth country with a sixth in Singapore immediately to follow. “Nobody is badmouthing us down here,” Bubba Watson said.

The captain of the Range Goats is relishing in the disco-like atmosphere, highlighted by The Party Hole 12th, where grandstands will enclose the par three with live music and DJs spinning. “Nothing like it,” Watson said.

Well, there obviously is because it is a direct copy of the infamous “Coliseum” 16th at the Phoenix Open where the customs and traditions of the ancient sport are annually flouted. LIV is unrepentant. In many respects that is its template with the Ryder Cup raucousness mixed in via its team element

“When I came up for the plan for a World Tour 30 years or so ago - and, incidentally, they are using the same playbook from back then to try to beat us, so we know what’s coming, step by step - I envisioned a week like Adelaide,” Norman says.

“So yeah, I’ll be proud to finally see it come to fruition in Australia. But this is only the start. It will set the tone of what is coming next from LIV. Golf should get ready.”