German basketball team teases 'big news,' which appears to be NBA veteran Greg Monroe

That Twitter silhouette sure looks like this photo of Greg Monroe. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With a ring finally in hand, it looks like NBA veteran Greg Monroe is moving overseas.

Germany’s FC Bayern Basketball club dropped a major hint on Wednesday that it had signed the big man, posting a tweet with a certain silhouette. The tweet told fans to sign up for a Facebook Messenger news alert service for some “big news” on Thursday.

As Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia noted, the silhouette exactly matches a photo seen above of Monroe high-fiving Kyle Lowry during a game last year.

🚨 THIS IS BIG 🚨



Um die BIG NEWS morgen als erstes zu erfahren, schreib ein beliebiges Wort an unseren Facebook Messenger » https://t.co/w75DaJQ4Xa

In order to get the news first, drop as a random line via the link above.#FCBB #FCBBroster #EuroLeague @EuroLeague #BBL pic.twitter.com/QfLY1x2eww — FC Bayern Basketball (@fcb_basketball) July 24, 2019

Signing a player with Monroe’s experience would likely qualify as big news for a European club.

It also means former Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic won’t be too lonely out in the EuroLeague after signing a major contract with Barcelona.

Greg Monroe’s sixth team in three years

In nine NBA seasons, Monroe has posted 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, peaking as high as averaging a double-double in the 2014-15 season. The 29-year-old was drafted seventh overall out of Georgetown in 2010 by the Detroit Pistons, but has become a journeyman as of late.

Monroe has played for five teams in the last two seasons. One of those teams was the Toronto Raptors, for whom Monroe played 38 games last season before the team traded him to the Brooklyn Nets where he was immediately waived. That was apparently enough to earn him a championship ring, as Danny Green implied on Twitter that a number of Raptors who appeared on the team last season would receive rings.

Funnily enough, Monroe was actually playing for the Raptors’ opponent during the second round of the playoffs. Backing up Joel Embiid, Monroe played 49 minutes total for a Philadelphia 76ers team that took the Raptors to seven games.

