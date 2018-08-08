Greg Hardy scores 17-second knockout on 'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series'

Greg Hardy has done it again.

Just two months after the former NFL defensive lineman picked up his first win as a professional MMA fighter, Hardy needed only 17 seconds to put away Tebaris Gordon in the season finale of "Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series."

“I think I sent a message that I’m prepared for business,” Hardy said.

Hardy, 30, earned a developmental contract with the UFC in June when he needed only 57 seconds to stop Austin Lane. His second fight was arguably even more impressive. He jumped on Gordon from the start and overwhelmed him with a barrage of punches. Gordon could do little more than cover up until a short right hand landed squarely on the temple and put him down for good.

“I had it in my mind to come out, put in work, apply pressure and show off my skill set," Hardy said of his performance. “I was in a zone. I was going to keep punching until the referee pulled me off.”

The former Cowboys and Panthers defensive end turned his attention to MMA after his NFL career came to a halt in 2016, two years after a highly publicized suspension stemming from a 2014 domestic violence incident. Hardy was left without an NFL team willing to take on the 2013 second-team All-Pro. He then turned his attention to MMA.

With five total fights (three amateur, two professional) and five first-round knockouts, Hardy is making his presence felt and could eventually be a force in the heavyweight division. He has yet to have a fight last longer than 96 seconds, however, and he hasn’t demonstrated that he has developed the wrestling and grappling ability necessary to become a true mixed martial artist.

“We have nothing but time,” White said when asked how soon Hardy could make his UFC debut. “He needs to get some more work in.”

Hardy has no problem waiting for his number to be called.

"Whenever you want me,” Hardy said. "I'm not here to steal anything. I’m going to earn every single cent."