Greg Hardy on Playing Football and Fighting MMA at the Same Time

Greg Hardy laughs after DWTNCS Week 8 Win

While Greg Hardy has made quite the name for himself with back-to-back, under-one-minute knockouts on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, little did most people know that at the same time he was fighting, Hardy was still playing football, as well.

No, not in the NFL, where Hardy had played for the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, but for the Richmond Roughriders in the American Arena League.

Following his win in the headlining bout on the final week of season two of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, Hardy addressed the media and explained about how it came to be that he was fighting and playing football at the same time.