Greg Hardy among several lengthy UFC Moscow medical supsensions

Greg Hardy at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

Greg Hardy topped a list of five UFC on ESPN+ 21 fighters that could be one the sidelines for as long as six months following the release of the event's medical suspensions.

Hardy stepped in on short notice to fight Alexander Volkov in Moscow. The fight didn't go his way, but Hardy managed to go three full rounds with the vastly more experienced Russian fighter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was Hardy's fifth bout of 2019, a record for UFC heavyweights, but he now faces a 180-day medical suspension for an injury to his right hand and wrist. Like the other fighters facing medical suspensions, Hardy could return sooner than 180 days if he gets cleared by a doctor.

Other fighters facing potential six-month suspensions include Dalcha Lungiambula, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Jessica-Rose Clark, and Grigorii Popov.

All medical suspensions were issued by the UFC and reported to mixedmartialarts.com, as there was no government sanctioning body in Moscow.

TRENDING > Bellator 234 results & highlights: Linton Vassell dominates Sergei Kharitonov

UFC Moscow: Zabit vs. Kattar medical suspensions

Story continues