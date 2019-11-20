Greg Hardy among 5 fighters given medical suspensions after UFC Moscow event

Greg Hardy and four other fighters are up against six-month medical suspensions following injuries sustained in Moscow at UFC Fight Night 163 on Nov. 9.

Hardy lost a three-round unanimous decision to Alexander Volkov as part of the co-main event. The former NFL All-Pro defensive end appeared to injure his right hand or wrist during the fight. He’s now on a 180-day medical suspension that can be shortened if an X-ray of his right hand/wrist is cleared by a physician, per MMA Junkie. He is also suspended for 30 days, with no contact allowed for three weeks.

Hardy (5-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) proved he belongs in UFC based on a competitive standpoint despite the loss. He was convicted on domestic violence charges and essentially forced out of the NFL in 2015. Those charges were later overturned on appeal when the victim failed to show up to the court hearing.

Four other fighters have medical suspensions stemming from losses at the Moscow event. They are, via mixedmartialarts.com:

Dalcha Lungiambula (TKO by Magomed Ankalaev)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (submission to David Zawada) — left elbow

Jessica-Rose Clark (decision to Pannie Kianzad)

Grigorii Popov (decision to Davey Grant) — Nose

