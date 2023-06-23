Greg Gutfeld Says Democrats Will Start Civil War Over Gender-Affirming Care for Kids ‘Like You Did With Slavery’ (Video)

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld ranted against the transgender community Thursday on “The Five,” saying if Democrats continue to push for gender-affirming care for kids, it will lead to a second Civil War.

“You’ll just start another war like you did with slavery and you’re going to lose this one too,” said Gutfeld, in video you can watch above, prompting liberal political action committee MeidasTouch to quip, “Who exactly do they think won the Civil War?”

A little historical background: While the South did lose the Civil War, at the time, the Union was led by President Lincoln’s Republican Party, while the pro-slavery Southern states were Democrats. The shift in party platforms was helped along when Harry Truman introduced a pro-civil rights platform in 1948, which led to several Democrats abandoning the party to become the “Dixiecrats.” Meanwhile, the Republican Party employed what became known as the “Southern Strategy” to appeal to white voters by amplifying racism.

But Gutfeld is topsy-turvy in comparing gender-affirming care to the horrors of slavery and Nazi Germany, since the Nazis were also strongly opposed to transgender people. Per the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, “Hitler’s Nazi government… brutally targeted the trans community, deporting many trans people to concentration camps and wiping out vibrant community structures.”

Gutfeld went on to declare gender reassignment surgery as “butchery” and “evil” and that anyone seeking such surgery is “going through some kind of confusion””

“No one thinks this is good. No one thinks this is moral. You have to ask yourself when people were defending slavery, and when they were defending Jim Crow when they were going through Nazi Germany, why didn’t people realize what they were doing was evil… These people don’t see themselves as villains. They don’t, but they are and they may not see this for years from now,” he said.

Who exactly do they think won the Civil War? https://t.co/7YYzdgcJz6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 22, 2023

Added Gutfeld, “In 10 years, the people that participated in this butchery will lose their medical license, they may go to jail because the more people learn about this, the more disgusted they are.”

Most medical organizations in the U.S. do not agree with Gutfeld’s views. Earlier this month, the American Medical Association passed a resolution to protect gender-affirming care, noting “medical decisions should be made by patients, their relatives and health care providers, not politicians.”

In April, the American College of Physicians said, “A growing number of states are banning gender-affirming health care and pursuing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, contrary to ACP policy, which urges non-discrimination in health care. ACP opposes these restrictions on health care for transgender individuals, who already may face extreme barriers to accessing care, and strongly objects to any unnecessary government interference with any health care services.”

Wait… In this allegory the LGBTQ side is THE SOUTH??? pic.twitter.com/iej2HwEO5Y — KevinlyFather (@KevinlyFather) June 22, 2023

