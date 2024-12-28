Greg Gumbel, legendary CBS broadcaster, dead at 78

Greg Gumbel, the legendary CBS broadcaster who spent more than 50 years on the airwaves, died on Friday.

He was 78.

Gumbel’s family revealed in a statement to CBS that he died following a battle with cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel,” the family said in the statement.” He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity.

“He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.”

Gumbel spent a majority of his career on the CBS Sports airwaves. His first stint with the company spanned October 1989 through May 1994. He then went on to to NBC Sports as a host and play-by-play announcer. Gumbel returned to CBS Sports in 1998 as host and play-by-play announcer for The NFL on CBS and college basketball.

“The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel,” said David Berson, the president & CEO of CBS Sports. “There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague.

“A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time. He was a familiar and welcoming voice for fans across many sports, including the NFL and March Madness, highlighted by the Super Bowl and Final Four.”

The New Orleans native was born on May 3, 1946. Gumbel, the older brother popular ex-NBC sportscaster Bryant Gumbel, grew up in Chicago and later graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1967.

Gumbel’s face and voice became synonymous with yearly March Madness coverage on CBS Sports. Fans were also familiar with him each Sunday before and after NFL games. The broadcaster retired from NFL coverage in 2022, but continued his role in college basketball until this year.

Gumbel stepped away from covering the 2024 NCAA Tournament. At the time, family health issues was given as the explanation.

In Super Bowl XXXV — when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants — Gumbel became the first Black person to call play-by-play in a major American sports championship game.

And his talents weren’t just limited to football and college hoops.

He spent time calling games for the Yankees in MLB. He called NBA games for NBC, CBS and ESPN. He was even featured on NASCAR, the Winter Olympics and Figure Skating championships.