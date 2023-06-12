Greg Cote Show podcast: Messi, Heat, Panthers, a man who smokes animal feces from a pipe and more

The latest episode of The Greg Cote Show podcast is out now, and our sports-podcast-but-barely cannot avoid Miami preening nationally and globally as the Center of the Sports Universe!

Granted, the Miami Heat appear to be flaming out of the NBA Finals and the Florida Panthers seem to be doing the same in the Stanley Cup Final, but still. All is well because ... Messi to Miami!

We hyperventilate over Messi and nerd-out on Heat and Panthers, too.

Fear not, though, plenty of non-sports as usual.

This is our 25th episode of 2023 and 171st overall (including an occasional emergency bonus episode) and we welcome you back as always. Also on this week’s new menu:

▪ Greg introduces you to “The World’s Dirtiest Man,” Amou Haji, a hermit who did not bathe for 67 years, lived on a diet of rotten dead animals, and smoked dried animal feces from a rusty pipe. This is a podcast So we couldn’t say it if it weren’t true!

▪ Greg changes his mind about pre-K graduation ceremonies (because he has no choice).

▪ Greg has become an awful bowler. Like, embarrassingly putrid.

▪ The guys provide the latest Injury Report, including Chris discovering he has high cholesterol and Greg being tested to see if he has sleep apnea.

▪ Greg reveals why he hates the words “router” and “modem.”

▪ Greg and Zaslow bury the hatchet at a Panthers pregame “occurrence” sponsored by Sheets & Giggles.

▪ Calmly the racehorse follows a big win with a less than stellar performance.

▪ A new edition of Three, Facts, Jack!

Hear all of this and more in the newest GCS. Aside from the occasional bonus emergency episode, a new show drops every Monday morning at 7 ET on Apple Podcasts, Spotify -- wherever you pod, including of course at miamiherald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March 2020 just as the pandemic hit. (Coincidence; don’t blame us). We thank you all, pod family, for your great and growing support. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow and tell your friends, too! We now also have a teaser video out each week on the Miami Herald YouTube channel to preview the latest episode. Check it out.

Also visit thegregcoteshow.com website and click "Shop" for our merch store. We have new designs out including our Nice Hat designs that set record sales thanks to you all! We also have Jumpin' Charlie/Baaaaay items as well as signature merch featuring Greg's Lobos, the GCS logo, Nellie's Diner and the Greg "Floating Head."