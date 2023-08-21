Greg Cote Show podcast: Greg’s victory lap on Messi column, World Cup wrap & why rats are adorable

In the latest episode of The Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, Greg takes a major victory lap over how his column in the Miami Herald calling for Lionel Messi to finally speak to the media (apparently) led Inter Miami to finally hold a press conference for the superstar they’d signed a month earlier.

And we air a translation of Messi’s in-Spanish interview that includes Messi referring to that column and to this podcast. It is pretty unbelievable -- a must-hear.

Greg and Chris also discuss Messi scoring in a seventh straight game and leading Miami to the Leagues Cup championship for the club’s first-ever trophy.

This is our 35th episode of 2023 and 181st overall (including an occasional emergency bonus episode) and we welcome you back as always.

Also on the newest show’s menu:

▪ Greg reveals photos developed from a 25-year-old roll of film he found in his garage. Only three developed well enough to see what they were. And here’s what they were.

▪ Morgan from Australia joins us to wrap up the Women’s World Cup and Spain’s victory over England.

▪ Greg’s nominates what may be the strangest, most unlikely cover version of a song has ever heard ... and it is oddly and shockingly delightful.

▪ Two-finger bowling (no thumb hole) is all the rage, and we have fun with it.

▪ What’s the proper amount of ice in a drink? And what is the most embarrassing age to turn?





▪ Chris and Yeti constantly try to derail the show. Do they succeed?

▪ A new installment of the popular segments Dad jokes and Three Facts, Jack!, including an exclusive on why rats are, in fact, adorable.

