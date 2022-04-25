Greg Cote Show podcast: First 2 events in Father vs. Son Cote Olympics! (Also, Heat talk)

The newest episode of the Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, is all about the competition three ways: On the basketball court, the pool table and the golf course.

We dive into the Miami Heat’s first-round NBA playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, as the GCS stayed up late to include the result of Sunday night’s Game 4 and where the Heat stand haeding into Game 5 back ih Miami Tuesday night.

Oh, but then the competition gets really fierce as we debut the Cote Olympics: Father vs. Son, Greg vs. Chris, Age vs. Youth.

We’re competing in 10 events, and the new episode inclufdes tghe first two -- pool and golf.

▪ Dad and kid make the balls clack in a best-of-three games on the green felt. Chris used to play competitive pool in a league. But Greg has a table in his house so obviously he’s handy with the stick, too ... right? Hear who takes the early lead in the Cote Olympics!

▪ Then it’s on to golf in a full 18-hole round that finds Chris giving Greg a stroke per hole or 18 total. In addition to stroke play we’re simultaneously tracking the round as match-play, too. Teaser: Stroke play ain’t close but match-play is down-to-the-wire-tight and wrapped in controversy

Do Greg and Chris split their first two events or does somebody stake a 2-0 lead? Find out!

This is our 19th episode of 2022 and our 110th overall and we welcome you back as always.

Also in the newest episode:

A bit of post-cruise talk as Chris humblebrags and recounts his winnings at roulette.

Chris disrespects the Cote Olympics and the game of pool by cracking pistachios during a match.

And why is Greg referencing playing golf with Stan Musial?

