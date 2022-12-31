Greg Cote Show podcast: A year-end emergency episode settles the Tony Kornheiser bet! (Or does it?)

The Greg Cote Show podcast is out with a short “emergency” episode dropping at noon on Saturday. We had to do it before the year ran out and the calendar turned to 2023 -- for a very specific reason.

A running bit on the show this year has been a bet on whether ESPN star Tony Kornheiser -- who infamously rarely agrees to do other peoples’ podcasts -- would agree to be on ours.

Greg said yes he would. Greg regularly agrees to be on Tony’s podcast and figured he was owed a returned favor.

Chris said no way. No chance.

The bet:

If Chris loses he will sleep an entire night outside.

If Greg loses ... he will deep-fry and eat his entire toenail.

Well, as you will hear in the new emergency episode, the bet is decided! (Sort of.)

Kornheiser is on the podcast! (Or is he?)

Greg has won the bet! (Or has he?)

Listen and decide for yourself. Because Greg and Chris can’t seem to agree on anything.

Hear it all in our 55th and last episode of 2022 and 145th overall, and we welcome you back as always.

Aside from the occasional emergency edition, a new episode of The Greg Cote Show drops every Monday morning at 7 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you pod, including of course at miamiherald.com. Find the entire GCS catalog with all 145 episodes HERE. (The show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

Our podcast debuted in March 2020, just before the pandemic hit. (Sorry, don’t blame us). We thank you all, our pod family, for your great and growing support. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us a bunch. Tell your friends, too!

We now have a teaser video out each week on the Miami Herald YouTube channel to preview the latest episode. Check it out.

Also visit thegregcoteshow.com and click “Shop” for our merch store. We have brand new Greg’s Lobos T-shirts, hats and other stuff on sale as well as GCS logo, Nellie’s Diner and Greg “Floating Head” merch. ShoppinIt. Also check out our podcast’s new YouTube channel.