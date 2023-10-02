Greg Cote Show podcast: Verve & song with Jeremy Tache’, Dolphins-Bills, Marlins, Chris’ big apology

The newest episode of the Greg Cote Show podcast is out now and welcomes in guest Jeremy Tache, digital host and reporter for Bally Sports Florida covering the Miami Heat, Marlins and Florida Panthers. Jeremy also hosts the Miami Mic’d Up podcast and appears on the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz. Touche, Tache’!

Jeremy was a star pitcher for his high-school baseball team and also a singer who appeared in school musicals. He shares the reaction of his baseball teammates when they first saw him perform on stage Not to be missed! Jeremy also favors us with an impromptu show tune.

This is our 41st episode of 2023 and 187th overall (including an occasional emergency bonus episode) and we welcome you back as always. Also on the new show:

▪ Chris explains his being AWOL -- that’s absent without leave -- from last week’s episode when he was supposed to be joining in to discuss the Dolphins’ 70-20 victory. (Will Greg finally get the apology he wants?)

▪ On Sunday’s Dolphins mega-game at Buffalo and also the Marlins making the playoffs!

▪ Usher as the Super Bowl halftime guest. Good choice? Or a bit has-been-y?

▪ Dad Jokes are serving a two-month suspension and now no Three Facts, Jack! What the heck is going on around here!?

Hear all of this and more in the newest GCS. Aside from the occasional bonus episode, a new show drops every Monday morning at 7 ET on Apple Podcasts, Spotify -- wherever you pod, including of course at miamiherald.com. Find our entire show catalog with all 187 episodes HERE. (The show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m.).

Our podcast debuted in March 2020 just as the pandemic hit. (Coincidence; don’t blame us). We thank you all, pod family, for your great and growing support. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow and tell your friends, too! We now also have a teaser video out each week on the Miami Herald YouTube channel to preview the latest episode. Check it out.

Also visit thegregcoteshow.com website and click “Shop” for our merch store. Check out our new Greg’s Lobos/AMFFFT designs plus our most-popular ‘Nice Hat’ series. Also: Jumpin’ Charlie/Baaaaay items as well as signature designs featuring the Lobos, GCS logo, Nellie’s Diner, ‘Floating Head’ and more! (ShoppinIt.) Also check out our podcast’s YouTube channel.