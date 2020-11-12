Greg Clarke U-turns on Fifa vice-president role and announces resignation with immediate effect

Greg Clarke has U-turned on his decision to remain Fifa vice-president and has resigned with immediate effect following a call with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, just two hours after insisting he would remain in the role until next year.

A Uefa statement read: “Following a telephone call this morning between Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke’s proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from position as Uefa representative on Fifa Council.”