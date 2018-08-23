Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle ordered to pay ex-wife $250K after installing hidden cameras

Greg Biffle hasn’t driven a Cup race since 2016. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Greg Biffle was ordered by a jury to pay his ex-wife Nicole Lunders $250,000 for violating her privacy with hidden cameras he installed in their house.

Biffle has contended that he installed the cameras because he believed a maid was stealing from them. According to Lunders, she had no idea the cameras were installed and they caught glimpses of her naked when she would come out of her bathroom. Biffle said in court that Lunders knew the cameras existed while she said he had shown the videos to other parties.

The cameras, according to Biffle, also caught Lunders having an affair. Lunders’ attorney said she also accuses Biffle of infidelity. The couple separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

A trial concluded last week stemming from a lawsuit Lunders filed against Biffle. In addition to alleging that her privacy had been violated she said her mother’s privacy had been intruded upon as well. She was seeking over $5 million in damages for herself and over $3 million in damages for her mother.

Lunders was awarded a total of $1 after the trial, which ended with a conclusion that Biffle had intruded upon his wife’s privacy. The $250,000 payment is for punitive damages.

Biffle, 49, hasn’t competed in the Cup Series since parting ways with Roush Fenway Racing after the 2016 season. He won 19 Cup Series races from 2003-13 in a 15-year Cup career. He also won the Xfinity Series championship in 2002 and the Camping World Truck Series title in 2000.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

