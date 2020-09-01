Greg Biffle open to running full-time Cup ride in 'right situation'

After seeing his long-time teammate Matt Kenseth get back in the saddle for full-time racing at NASCAR’s highest level, could a 50-year-old Greg Biffle be the next to find the fountain of youth?

He’d be open to it, should a competitive team come knocking.

“I think the right (Cup car), yes,” Biffle said Tuesday when asked if he would entertain a return to the Cup Series full-time. “To define that is very difficult for me. You know, if I was asked to drive the 22 car (currently driven by Team Penske’s Joey Logano, signed through 2023) certainly I think a lot of us or any of us would make a very quick decision … there‘s certainly a handful of them you could pick that are very competitive. I don‘t think there‘s a driver that feels he can still win races that wouldn‘t take that opportunity.

“Yes, in the right situation I would come back and race potentially a full season.”

The only problem? There aren’t a plethora of competitive Cup rides out there to be had.

Just last month we saw a 24-year-old Cup winner in Erik Jones squeezed out of his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing ride in favor of Toyota up-and-comer Christopher Bell simply because of a lack of seats available. And with the fast and furious nature of NASCAR’s silly season, opportunities are drying up quickly.

The 19-time series winner and 2005 championship runner-up can still wheel it despite his last full-time season coming in 2016, picking up a win — at Texas Motor Speedway in the Gnader RV & Outdoors Truck Series — in his only NASCAR start since. He’ll have another opportunity to show what he’s capable of in his golden years in Sunday’s South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Darlington Raceway, a race also being run by another former Roush Fenway Racing teammate and retiree Trevor Bayne.

Even if the rare Cup opportunity should arise, Biffle knows he might not be first in line, with so much talent in the lower NASCAR ranks.

“There are so many great, young, talented drivers that will get that opportunity well before somebody like myself would,” Biffle said. “As an example, look at the Xfinity and Truck Series. Lot of great drivers there right now.

“I think those guys certainly stand in front of me for an opportunity.”