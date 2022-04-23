Greg Antoine, candidate for US Senate

Name: Greg Antoine

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 72

Campaign website: www.greg4nc.com

Occupation: Physician, educator

Education: MD, MBA, MPH

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Head Start program, Facilitator Men’s Workshop; Black Men: Mental & Physical Well Being Sponsored by NAACP & Murtis Taylor Center and the Cleveland Aids Response Team, TTT Mentor program, Volunteer Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center and Morehouse Healthcare COVID-19 Community Vax program.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

There are no quick fixes as inflation is a multi-factorial problem. Immediately I would work to repeal the federal gas tax.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

The federal government should manage vaccine production, vaccine distribution to the states and issue guidelines for vaccinations.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

It must work closely with manufacturers and producers to ensure proper and environmentally sound practices are occurring; and if not, levy stiff penalties for noncompliance.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Crime needs to be managed at the state level. Some crime can be reduced with education, jobs and community outreach programs. I will also work to implement a national network of DNA labs to test all backlogged rape kits in North Carolina and the nation.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

I believe abortion is the business of the patient and treating physician. In the instances of rape, incest and life of the mother there should be no restrictions.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Expenditures at the federal level. I think that this shifts responsibilities to the government that belong to the citizen and could hurt economic growth.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Health care; voting and elections; and crime and safety.