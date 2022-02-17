Greer, SC man sentenced to home detention for Jan. 6 Capitol riot involvement

John Monk
·4 min read
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

A Greer man who breached the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced Thursday to three months’ home detention, three years’ probation and ordered to pay $500 in restitution to go toward repairing the vandalism by the mob.

James Lollis, 47, received a relatively light sentence because he came forward, admitted his guilt and expressed remorse. U.S. Judge Beryl Howell also said Lollis was not violent toward officers on Jan. 6, and said he did not commit vandalism during the five minutes that he was inside the Capitol.

Moreover, Lollis had already been somewhat punished because his real estate firm fired him for participating in the riot after he was arrested last September by the FBI and charged with various riot related offenses, the judge said during a 70-minute sentencing hearing in Washington District Court.

Lollis, who pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of picketing or demonstrating inside a Capitol building, was the third of 11 people from South Carolina arrested for their participation in the riot. Other charges against him were dropped because of his guilty plea.

Despite the light sentence, Howell made it clear that Lollis’ offense was serious because he had “joined the mob intentionally” after seeing rioters break into the Capitol.

Greer man apologizes for involvement

On Jan. 6, the judge said that Lollis passed a police officer and asked him, “if he was on the same team as the rioters.”

Lollis “expressed frustration” that the officer did not respond, the judge said.

Inside the Capitol, Lollis pasted a sticker that said “(Obscenity) Antifa” on a door frame — a disrespectful act on a beautiful building, a beautiful building, that all Americans should be proud of, that we should preserve and protect, ” the judge said.

Lollis, who was in court and at times appeared to fight back tears, apologized to his parents and family during the hearing.

“I wish I had never made the trip to D.C.,” said Lollis. “I have been cast by many on the right as a traitor for my plea of guilt and accepting the consequences of my mistakes.”

Lollis said he still suffers from PTSD because of what he witnessed onJan. 6, and from the knowledge that people died in the Capitol riot.

“I now see there are better ways of expressing my opinions concerning topics relating to the government ... and not spending the passing hours of my children’s lives on social media,” said Lollis, who described himself as a single father who is really close to his children.

‘There are consequences’ for Capitol riot, judge says

Lollis’s lawyer, federal public defender Michelle Peterson, had asked for probation in a pre-sentence filing.

Lollis was only in the Capitol for a few minutes and committed no violence, Peterson stressed.

He’s “expressed genuine remorse and contrition, has cooperated fully with law enforcement, he immediately indicated a desire to plead guilty and did so as soon as the government made the plea offer. His acceptance of responsibility was complete and without reservation,” she wrote.

Probation was opposed by assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Amore, who sought three months’ home detention, 36 months’ of probation, 100 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Although Lollis was not overtly violent, he was a participant in “a violent attack that forced an interruption of the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count, threatened the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 Presidential election, injured more than one hundred law enforcement officers, and resulted in more than one million dollars’ of property damage,” Amore wrote.

Amore continued, “Even if Lollis himself did not participate in any violence or destruction of property, he was certainly aware of the mob’s riotous behavior and, despite witnessing these acts, followed the rioters into the Capitol Building.”

Lollis was one of thousands of people who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, drawn by false claims by then-President Donald Trump and others that Democrats had stolen the election. At a pre-riot rally, Trump and others urged his supporters to go to the Capitol and “stop the steal.”

Congress was in a special joint session that day to count and certify electoral votes from each state, which ultimately would confirm Joe Biden as president. Congress had no power to overturn the votes, and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was in charge of counting the votes, rejected public pleas by Trump to not count some pro-Biden electoral votes.

Jan. 6 was the first interruption of the peaceful transfer of power in a presidential election in the nation’s history.

Although Lollis’ attorney stressed he had not planned to break any laws that day, Peterson said Lollis was caught up in the “energy” of the day and followed rioters into the Capitol.

“There are consequences for going along with the crowd when the crowd is engaging in clear and obvious criminal activity like obstructing the peaceful transfer of power after an election,” the judge said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Confidence check: Who to trust off the Raptors bench

    The Toronto Raptors bench has been one of the worst producing units all season. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss who they trust on the court and how Raptors management will show their commitment to winning this season with who plays down the stretch. Listen to the full episode on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Arrows sign Canadian international back Brock Webster to help fill injury void

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows, dealing with a spate of injuries among the backs, have signed Canadian international wing/fullback Brock Webster. Toronto (0-2-0) visit NOLA Gold on Saturday in Major League Rugby play. The New Orleans team is also winless, having lost to visiting Rugby ATL (14-9) and to the New England Free Jacks (24-13). The Arrows lost 21-8 at the Seattle Seawolves in their Feb. 6 season opener and 31-16 to the defending champion Los Angeles Giltinis on Saturday at Starlight Stad