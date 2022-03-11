Greenwich warned it faces losing TfL funding over axing of LTN

(Supplied)

A council that ripped out a low-traffic neighbourhood scheme that was supported by 70 per cent of residents has been warned it may lose Transport for London funding.

Labour-led Greenwich council axed the LTN in West Greenwich last month after others complained that its knock-on impact increased traffic east of Greenwich Park and on the A2 at Blackheath Hill.

The Standard has learned that council officials have been asked to explain why they axed the LTN, which was originally implemented with TfL funds.

A council consultation found 70 per cent support for the LTN among West Greenwich residents.

But when all responses were considered – including those from outside the borough – there was 53 per cent opposition and 45 per cent support.

The LTN’s removal will cost the council £27,500 – money that will be taken from the £474,295 it generated from the LTN as a result of the penalty tickets that were issued to drivers who breached the restrictions.

The council says it will consider introducing a new scheme - but not before the May local elections.

TfL was said to be dismayed at the decision to axe the LTN but senior figures are wary of criticising Greenwich in public as they want to continue complete the upgrade of Cycleway 4 through the borough to improve cyclist safety.

Mayor Sadiq Khan also declined to criticise the council but made clear that he was “definitely in favour of the principle of LTNs”, which he described as an “important part” of efforts to promote cycling and walking and reduce car use.

He told the Standard: “What we are keen to do is make sure we give the autonomy and the resources to the boroughs that know their communities best, to devise the schemes for the LTNs and then consult before they become permanent.

“Some schemes were perfect as they went in. Some schemes need tweaking. Some schemes need changing. And some schemes may need to be removed altogether.

“I’m definitely in favour of the principle of LTNs. I’m definitely in favour of councils working with communities to encourage active travel.

“Not every LTN is perfect. But good councils engage, consult, listen to residents, businesses and schools and tweak where they need to, change where they need to.

Some boroughs, and I can understand this, may decide that LTN scheme wasn’t fit for purpose and decide to remove it, and that is fine.”

Greenwich Council has been approached for comment.