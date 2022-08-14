Greenwich: Police appeal after attempted robbery of boy, 11, on bus

The police have released images of the person they would like to speak to (Met Police)

Detectives have appealed for witnesses after an attempted robbery of a 11-year-old boy on a bus in southeast London.

At approximately 4.25pm on January 31, the boy was travelling on a bus between Abbey Wood and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A teenager approached thim and asked for his phone before then appearing to change its security settings.

Although the 11-year-old was able to recover the phone, the Met Police has released images of the teen that they would like to speak to.

(Met Police)

The teen in question is approximately 5’6” tall and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a peach coloured scarf with red, black and white lines on it.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the attempted robbery, is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.