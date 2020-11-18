Greenwich mother who hid guns and £22,350 of cocaine in park among four jailed for 43 years

Guilty: (from top left) Tony Cook, Dean Osmon, Kevin Whelan, Tracey Cook (Metropolitan POlice)

A south London mother who attempted to hide huge stashes of drugs and guns has been jailed along with her son and two others.

Tracey Cook, 59, was found guilty of firearm, ammunition and drug possession, alongside Tony Cook, 38, co-defendants Kevin Whelan, 45 and Dean Osmon, 38.

All four were sentenced to a combined jail time of 43 years following a trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Sentencing, Judge Gower said the 38-year-old defendant would have to live with “landing his mother in prison.”

The court heard how police had begun surveillance on Tony Cook and Osmon after intelligence suggested they were supplying cocaine.

On October 8 last year, Osmon was arrested after he was seen getting out of Whelan’s car with a black bag containing four individually wrapped 1kg blocks of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £320,000 to £400,000.

Whelan ran from the scene but was soon detained by officers following an on-foot chase. The pair were then taken to a south London police station.

Tony Cook was also spotted nearby overlooking the exchange.

Drugs recovered from the scene Metropolitan Police

Minutes later, Tracey Cook was seen leaving her house near to the scene with two rucksacks, which she disposed of in a nearby park area.

The area was searched by officers and the two rucksacks were recovered. One rucksack contained 447 wraps of cocaine, valued at £22,350.

The other contained a revolver, a sawn-off shotgun, a loaded Inglis Browning 9mm automatic pistol and a large quantity of ammunition.

Both mother and son were then arrested.

A search of Whelan’s house identified £19,720 in cash in his loft, which he later claimed was from the sale of a boat and earnings as a painter and decorator.

A revolver recovered from one of the rucksacks Metropolitan Police

All four defendants were charged on October 10 and sentenced on November 17.

Tracey Cook, of Greenhaven Drive, Greenwich, was found guilty of three counts of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of Class A drugs (cocaine) and sentenced to five years in jail.

Tony Cook, of The Vista, Greenwich, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), and was jailed for 20 years.

Story continues

Whelan, of Strodes Close, Medway, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession of criminal property and jailed for nine years.

Osmon, of Ruxley Close, Bexley, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) with intent to supply and was jailed for nine years.

Sentencing Tony Cook, the judge said: “I take the view that Mr Cook played a leading role. He was directing or organising the sale of drugs on a commercial scale and doing so, I have no doubt, in the expectation of substantial financial gain.

He continued: “He has to serve his sentence in the knowledge that he is the one who has, as he put it in his letter to me, ‘landed his mother in prison’.”

Sentencing Tracey Cook, he said: “It is clear from the jury’s verdicts, given the way in which I directed them, that they took the view that she had a reasonable opportunity to find out what was in (the rucksacks).

“It would have taken but a moment. She could have done so before taking them out of the house and at any stage thereafter before she left them in the park.

“I have absolutely no doubt that she knew they contained something illicit and that, by doing what she was asked to do, she was helping to prevent their contents falling into the hands of the police.”

Read More

Ten Met officers injured with 'corrosive substance' during drugs raid

Cocaine worth £4m found hidden in vegetables and liquids at Gatwick

Boy, 16, arrested over murder of aspiring lawyer, 17, in north London

Police can resume issuing £10,000 fines for lockdown rule-breakers