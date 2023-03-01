Morning Mail: greenwashing crackdown, Lisa Wilkinson defence revealed, Australia rout India

Photograph: Richard Milnes/Rex/Shutterstock

Morning, everyone. We’ve all looked askance at claims by one company or another claiming their product or brand will save the world. Now the competition watchdog is on the case as it steps up its crackdown on so-called “greenwashing”. Elsewhere, fresh legal documents show how Lisa Wilkinson’s lawyers plan to defend against a defamation claim brought by Bruce Lehrmann, and Australia’s cricketers have enjoyed a rare day on top in India.

Plus: should Australia Post still deliver letters every day?

Australia

Adelaide’s GPO. Photograph: Jason O Watson/Alamy

Last post? | Australia Post’s daily delivery service is under review after a government discussion paper asked whether growing losses from falling letter volume means the system needs a rethink.

‘Greenwashing’ spike | The competition watchdog plans to crack down on companies’ environmental claims after an initial sweep found more than half made misleading statements – dubbed “greenwashing”.

Lehrmann case | Lawyers for the journalist Lisa Wilkinson will seek to prove the former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann raped his colleague Brittany Higgins as the journalist defends a defamation claim brought against her. Lehrmann has consistently maintained his innocence to the allegations.

Super reform | As the Coalition hits out at Labor’s super changes, experts say the 80,000 people with balances of more than $3m are unlikely to see their retirement lifestyle altered.

Church challenge | The Catholic church is attempting to use the death of a paedophile to shield itself from further civil claims from his survivors in a move repeated in several other cases thanks to a NSW court ruling.

World

The aftermath of the train crash in Greece. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

Qantas aircraft at Melbourne airport. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Why are company profits soaring during a cost-of-living crisis?

Some of Australia’s biggest companies including Qantas, Woolworths and Woodside are making huge windfalls. Senior business reporter Jonathan Barrett explains how these record profits are contributing to high inflation.

In-depth

Houses in Warwick, Queensland. Photograph: Geoff Marshall/Alamy

The pandemic-era exodus to regional Australia has continued, bucking international trends, and putting pressure on housing and job markets. A new report found that of the 13 local government areas that doubled their net internal migration last year, nine were inland locations including the Southern Downs in Queensland (pictured), Murray Bridge in South Australia and Glen Innes in New South Wales.

Not the news

Amid the contouring, the gluing of eyelashes and the securing of wigs, the sass flies among the competitors thick and fast, writes Jordyn Beazley behind the scenes at the Miss First Nation drag competition. She was joined by Guardian Australia photographer Blake Sharp-Wiggins to create a memorable picture essay from the event in Sydney.

The world of sport

Matthew Kuhnemann of Australia celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja of India during day one of the third Test. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Cricket | Australia enjoyed a rare day of dominance in India as they skittled the hosts for just 109 on the first day of the third Test in Indore with rookie left-armer Matt Kuhnemann taking 5-16.

Rugby union | New Zealand will appoint a new All Blacks coach to succeed Ian Foster within six weeks of the World Cup finishing in October.

Concussion | The NRL and Football Australia have acknowledged to a Senate hearing the link between head trauma and serious neurodegenerative disease.

Media roundup

The Australian highlights Coalition claims that Labor’s super tax reform plan is “defined by confusion”. The Courier-Mail exposes what it claims is the “sick state” of Queensland’s health system thanks to budget blowouts and “ultra-long waits”. A teenager has been bitten on the leg by a crocodile lurking in flood waters in a remote northern part of the Northern Territory, NT News reports.

What’s happening today

Sydney | There will be a full court hearing in the Daily Mail’s appeal of a $150,000 defamation award to the TV presenter Erin Molan.

NSW | The state premier, Dominic Perrottet, takes on his Labor challenger, Chris Minns, in a pre-election debate.

Internet | A report into dating apps is released, showing a link to sexual violence experienced by users.

