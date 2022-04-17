Greenville woman dead after truck driven by 16-year-old girl hit car at intersection

Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle

Police are investigating an accident that killed a 23-year-old Greenville woman and injured a 16-year-old girl who was driving a truck that hit the woman’s car Saturday afternoon.

Three other people were injured.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 40 at its intersection with Illinois 127 in Greenville, according to a news release emailed Sunday by Illinois State Police District 11 headquarters in Collinsville.

The agency is releasing only one name, Nicholas D. Maple, 25, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a passenger in the car driven by the deceased woman. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, a white 2005 GMC pickup truck (Unit 1) was traveling west on U.S. 40 approaching Illinois 127, and a blue 2007 Nissan Maxima (Unit 2) was traveling east on U.S. 40 approaching Illinois 127.

“Unit 1 failed to yield and attempted to turn left onto Illinois Route 127 southbound as Unit 2 was traveling through the intersection,” the release stated. “Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head on.”

The truck was being driven by a 16-year-old girl from Smithboro. She was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The car was being driven by the 23-year-old Greenville woman who died. Two juvenile passengers, a 17-year-old male and 13-year-old female, both from Alton, were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for