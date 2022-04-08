Greenville school shooting + LR5 school board member responds to The State’s coverage

Happy Friday! It’s Chase Karacostas.

In case you missed it (but I know you didn’t), the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team won the 2022 NCAA tournament championship for a second time last Sunday. Everyone’s very excited – a celebratory parade down Columbia’s Main Street is in the works, and Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker teased he might perform a free show on The Horseshoe at USC.

And since I know you’re wondering, yes, Staley is getting a big bonus for the win.

Here’s what else to know from around South Carolina this week.

On the sunny afternoon of April 7, 2021 around 4:45 p.m., former NFL player Phillip Adams hopped on a four-wheeler and left the Rock Hill house where he lived with his parents. When he returned a short while later, Adams had fatally shot six people.

The six people: Dr. Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara Lesslie; two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5; and two HVAC workers at the Lesslie home that day, James Lewis and Robert Shook of Gaston County in North Carolina. Hours after the shooting, Adams killed himself. He was 32.

A year later, and after brain experts said Adams had a chronic brain injury that may have come from repetitive football trauma, no one is sure why Adams committed the act of violence, The Herald’s Andrew Dys and Alex Zietlow reported.

After football, Adams had physical and emotional troubles , his family and his sports agent said. He sought a disability claim from the NFL but was denied. His father, Alonzo Adams, believes the medical problems caused by football injuries contributed to the violent act.

Deputies found a journal and cryptic writings at Adams’ home. But even after a year that included FBI analysis of the seized materials, investigators have not been able to say why Adams committed the act. Adams left no suicide note, Tolson said. The FBI also interviewed dozens of people and haven’t found a clear motive. They don’t even know why he targeted the Lesslies.

The one thing investigators and the Adams do know: Adams had an abnormally severe chronic brain injury called CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

“Even in the midst of crushing heartbreak, we are finding some comfort in the CTE results and the explanation they provide for the irrational behaviors pertaining to this tragedy,” the Lesslie family said in a December statement following the release of the medical results.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

The company “Myrtle Beach Golf Carts, pictured here, is suing its competitor “Myrtle Beach Golf Cart Rentals & Sales” for trademark infringement. April 6, 2022

This week, I wrote about two companies that rent and sell golf carts with virtually the same name are in a legal battle over trademark infringement and which company had its name first.

Their names? Myrtle Beach Golf Carts and Myrtle Beach Golf Cart Rentals & Sales.

A truck with the “Myrtle Beach Golf Cart Rentals & Sales” logo parked outside a warehouse tied to the company’s address. The company is being sued by another, “Myrtle Beach Golf Carts,” for trademark infringement.

Both claim to have opened before the other. Both claim they deserve the right to keep their name. And both believe the other company is endangering their reputation and profits. The tale is a juicy one. If you don’t get confused reading it, you’re either very astute or maybe I did my job right. Either option is equally likely.

An associate justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a rare and blunt dissent Wednesday in an Upstate death penalty case about a 1999 convenience store robbery that four of the five justices agreed to uphold, The State’s John Monk reported.

“In the nearly 13 years I have served on this Court, I have voted to affirm eleven death sentences on direct appeal and have never dissented,” Associate Justice Kaye Hearn wrote in her 14-page dissent.

The spur-of-the moment killing committed by Richard Moore in 1999 during a convenience store robbery in Spartanburg County is so different from the usual brutal premeditated slayings that typically earn the death penalty that condemning Moore to death is disproportional, or so far out of line as not to be lawful, Hearn wrote.

“The death penalty should be reserved for those who commit the most heinous crimes in our society, and I do not believe Moore’s crimes rise to that level,” Hearn wrote. She called South Carolina’s system “broken.”

After the decision to uphold Moore’s death sentence, the Supreme Court issued his execution notice. Now, Moore has to decide how he will die: firing squad or electric chair, The State’s Chiara Eisner writes.

Moore will be the first person executed by the state since 2011.

12-year-old Jamari Jackson was shot and killed at his middle school Thursday.

12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was killed in a shooting at his Greenville middle school late last week.

Jamari attended Tanglewood Middle School, The State’s Lyn Riddle reports. The day of a shooting, the suspect, also 12, was taken into custody and charged with murder. Police said Jamari and the suspect knew each other.

The day after the shooting , last Friday, the school was open but attendance was not mandatory. The vast majority of students stayed home. The district’s trauma team is available to students and staff.

At the time of the shooting, the school did not have metal detectors. On Friday, community activists and church leaders demanding for them to be added saying, “Enough is enough.”

It is not yet known what motivated the shooting.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly and we would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time,” his family said in a statement the day of the shooting.

News surrounding Lexington-Richland 5 School District, which has been talked about for much of the last year after its superintendent abruptly resigned, took a turn this week.

The State reported a lawsuit filed by Lexington-Richland 5 school board vice chairman Ken Loveless in 2013 over an altercation in a Sprint store that ended in an assault charge against him. Loveless also is suing two of his constituents for defamation over critical comments they made on Facebook. And, Loveless faces an ethics complaint.

As a result of our reporting, Loveless released a lengthy statement in response to The State’s coverage in which he said he filed his lawsuits were because he does “not condone bullying” and felt that the criticism of him had turned into defamatory lies. He also shared comments on The State’s Bristow Marchant, who has been covering Lexington-Richland 5 over the last several years:

“While I had not intended to comment publicly on the current lawsuits, I do so now only because The State Newspaper has taken affirmative actions to harm the School District, the students, and our communities. If Mr. Marchant intended to throw shade at me by publishing an article about the prior lawsuit I brought against Sprint, shame on him.”

