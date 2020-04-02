Has Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd. (HKG:2869) Improved Earnings In Recent Times?

After reading Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd.'s (SEHK:2869) latest earnings update (31 December 2019), I found it beneficial to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the most recent numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to pay attention to earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. I also like to compare against an industry benchmark to understand whether 2869 has outperformed, or whether it is simply riding an industry wave. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

View our latest analysis for Greentown Service Group

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Did 2869's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

2869's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥477m has declined by -1.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 23%, indicating the rate at which 2869 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

SEHK:2869 Income Statement April 2nd 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Greentown Service Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.0% is below the HK Commercial Services industry of 6.1%, indicating Greentown Service Group's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Greentown Service Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 23% to 15%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. You should continue to research Greentown Service Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Story continues

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2869’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2869’s outlook. Financial Health: Are 2869’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.