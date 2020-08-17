Greenslate USA Launches ‘Donate Your Commute’ Campaign to Help Nonprofits Survive COVID-19 Pandemic

Interactive pandemic map connects donors and nonprofits; Donors can instantly identify communities in immediate need and donate to nonprofits in the community

Greenslate COVID Map

Greenslate’s data-driven web portal focuses on an interactive map currently displaying the number of new COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in a county over the past 14 days. This More





Greenslate’s data-driven web portal focuses on an interactive map currently displaying the number of new COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in a county over the past 14 days. This

Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Greenslate USA is launching a new initiative to support America’s nonprofits at a time when many are in danger. According to grantmaking organization CAF (Charities Aid Foundation of America), one-third of all U.S.-based nonprofits believe they might shut down in the next 12 months due to financial hardship. As a first step, Greenslate’s “Donate Your Commute” campaign suggests those who can afford to look at the GreenSlate map for communities in trouble and donate half the money they saved working from home to nonprofits in those communities.

Greenslate’s data-driven web portal focuses on an interactive map currently displaying the number of new COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in a county over the past 14 days. This striking data visualization helps prospective donors better understand the current state of affairs county by county. From the map, Greenslate.us connects donors directly to lists of local nonprofits in ten categories via Charity Navigator , the world’s largest charity evaluator. The categories include:

Hospitals and Primary Care

Mental Health

Education and Training

Food Insecurity

Shelter Insecurity

Parks and Forests

Emergency Response

Equipment and Supplies

Children, Family, Youth and the Elderly

Community and Culture

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented level of need in today’s world. It threatens families, communities, and livelihoods,” said Tess Gadwa, Greenslate.us program director. “Our interactive map shows need and the ‘how you can help’ tab connects the prospective donor to causes in that community. With donations dwindling, events canceled, and normal fundraising efforts postponed or canceled, our nation’s nonprofits need a new path to fundraising.

Gadwa continued, “Some communities, like the tech sector, are able to work remotely. With no commuting costs, and restaurant, entertainment and travel expenses curtailed, this community has more disposable income than ever and is looking for information on where to donate. Greenslate’s data-driven/heart-led approach provides a tactical solution.”

The Greenslate data visualization platform launched in August, combining reliable and current data with vetted charitable organizations, allowing the generosity of donors to have an immediate and positive impact. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, a trusted source of information regarding coronavirus cases. Greenslate’s map provides a unique and actionable view of up-to-date information county by county.

“Nonprofits need support now more than ever. According to our most recent survey of rated nonprofits, 54% have had to cut back on programs while, at the same time, seeing an increase demand in services,” shared Kevin Scally, Chief Relationship Officer at Charity Navigator. “In partnership with Greenslate, we’re proud to provide donors with a resource to make a difference in their local communities.”

“We’re issuing an immediate call to action: let’s help people in need now,” said Gadwa. “Our first Greenslate USA initiative, #DonateYourCommute, is challenging those who can afford it to donate half their commuting savings to nonprofits in those communities particularly hard hit.”

Story continues