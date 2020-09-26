The Greens roll out some big policy ideas — and expect other parties to steal them

Among its members, it's a running joke: the Green Party of Canada comes up with the big ideas and the other parties rip them off.

Many of those policies — same-sex marriage, cannabis legalization, a carbon tax and a guaranteed basic income — have now come to define the national conversation and, in some cases, Canada's place in the world.

Kevin Bosch, who worked for almost 20 years with several Liberal prime ministers, said that although the Greens seldom get credit for it, they're often the trailblazers in Canadian public policy.

"The other political parties look to what they are doing as (the Greens) put forth trial balloons," said Bosch, who is now the vice-president of public affairs at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. "I think they are the vanguard."

The eight-month Green party leadership race has given its contestants a chance to thrash out new policy positions that could set the national agenda for years to come. Former Green election campaign director Sonia Theroux said the race is producing a flurry of new ideas.

"Similar to the role the federal Green Party plays on the national landscape, a leadership race plays that same role for a party," said Theroux, now the co-executive director for the non-partisan Lead Now advocacy organization.

As online voting opens today, 35,000 registered members are getting a chance to decide which candidate will help shape that policy. Here are some of the ideas that could gain momentum and some perspectives on whether they might go mainstream.

A wealth cap

Several candidates have argued the wealthiest Canadians need to pay more. Candidates Dimitri Lascaris and Amita Kuttner have gone so far as to propose a cap on the amount of money a person can earn in Canada. Kuttner said she would tax income in excess of $100 million at a rate of 100 per cent.

Bosch calls the idea extreme.

"It may have populist appeal," he said. "It probably would be seen as too radical for most voters."

Theroux said she also isn't sure that a hard cap has much runway but added there's "fertile ground" for such a policy pitch in the electorate — especially among young voters who want to see extreme income inequality addressed.

Both Bosch and Theroux see a future for a wealth tax, a measure Justin Trudeau's Liberals promised to adopt in the recent throne speech. It's a policy the Greens adopted for the 2019 election campaign as well.

Guaranteed livable income

All of the candidates have renewed their support for a guaranteed income, long a signature policy of the Greens. Theroux said she believes the idea has momentum now, in part due to the efforts of Greens.

"I'd say we are on the brink of a centrist federal government actually considering concepts similar to a basic income," she said. "I am now seeing members of (the Liberal Party) starting to speak to it. And I think that is a massive paradigm shift."

The Liberals are already transitioning millions of Canadians from their signature pandemic aid program, the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB), to new benefit programs. Some have compared these benefits to a guaranteed livable income.

