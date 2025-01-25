Green's 25 lead Holy Cross over Loyola (MD) 70-65

BALTIMORE (AP) — Max Green's 25 points helped Holy Cross defeat Loyola (MD) 70-65 on Saturday.

Green had six rebounds for the Crusaders (11-10, 3-5 Patriot League). Joe Nugent scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Caleb Kenney finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with eight points.

The Greyhounds (8-11, 3-5) were led by Milos Ilic, who recorded 15 points. Jordan Stiemke added 15 points, four steals and two blocks for Loyola (MD). Veljko Ilic also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Green scored 12 points in the first half and Holy Cross went into halftime trailing 36-33. Holy Cross used a 7-0 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 59-53 with 8:42 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Green scored 13 second-half points.

Holy Cross' next game is Monday against Boston University on the road, and Loyola (MD) visits Bucknell on Wednesday.

