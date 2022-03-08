GreenPower To Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced its participation at the 34th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California on March 14-15, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)
(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)

Roth will be hosting GreenPower executives CEO Fraser Atkinson, President Brenden Riley and Vice President Ryne Shetterly for a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. PT on Monday, March 14 and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

"The Roth Conference is a widely recognized and respected small-to-mid cap investor conference," said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. "We are honored to speak and engage with institutional investors as we continue raising awareness of our mission to build a more sustainable future."

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact GreenPower Investor relations at mike.cole@greenpowermotor.com or contact your ROTH representative to arrange.

Media and Investor Contacts:
Allie Potter, Skyya PR
allie@skyya.com

Mike Cole, Investor Relations
mike.cole@greenpowermotor.com
(949) 444-1341

About GreenPower Motor Company
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-to-participate-at-the-34th-annual-roth-conference-301497205.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c9149.html

