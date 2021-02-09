TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 21, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated January 20, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 10, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("COT.H")

[formerly Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("COT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 10, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from COT to COT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued October 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

CRESVAL CAPITAL CORP. ("CRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 19, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 10, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________

GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("LIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 08, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, February 09, 2021, the common shares of Globalive Technology Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on January 25, 2021.

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

____________________________________

AZN CAPITAL CORP. ("AZN")

[formerly Last Mile Holdings Ltd. ("MILE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 20, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday February 10, 2021, the common shares of AZN Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Last Mile Holdings Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

204,629,951 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 337,702 shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AZN (new) CUSIP Number: 00249G105 (new)

________________________________________

LEAF MOBILE INC. ("LEAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Prospectus Offering, Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing LEAF Mobile Inc. (the "Company")'s Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Amended and Restated Filing Statement dated January 18, 2021.

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated October 31, 2020, as amended on November 26, 2020 (the "Purchase Agreement"), the Company has acquired all the outstanding shares of Eastside Games Inc. ("ESG") for $19 million cash and the issuance of 444,444,444 shares as well as an additional $20 million cash contingent payments payable within 2 years of which $10 million can be payable with a maximum of 88,888,888 additional shares; and excluding the common shares issued under the Prospectus Offering section below.

Prospectus Offering

The Company's Prospectus dated January 22, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with securities regulators in all provinces of Canada excepting Quebec, and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provision of the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Acts. Prior to the completion of the RTO, LEAF completed the prospectus offering of subscription receipts for total gross proceeds of $23,000,000. The subscription receipts issued at $0.225 per subscription receipt under the prospectus offering were exchanged into 102,222,221 common shares of the Company.

Agents: Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Scotia Capital

Inc. Offering: 102,222,221 subscription receipts Offering Price: $0.225 per subscription receipt Agents' Warrants: 6,133,332 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at

$0.225 per share for 24 months.

Graduation

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the market opening on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc." with the symbol "LEAF".

As the result of this Graduation, the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSXV at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Please refer to the Original Listing bulletin issued by the TSX dated February 8, 2021 for further information on the listing and the Amended and Restated Filing Statement dated January 18, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com for details of the RTO.

_____________________________________________________

LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the shares of Leviathan Gold Ltd. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

The Company is not presently trading on any exchange. Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd., which was acquired by the Company prior to listing via amalgamation with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, completed a brokered private placement of 25,816,000 subscription receipts at a price of $0.50 per subscription receipt in two tranches on December 9, 2020 and December 10, 2020. Common shares of the Company (which are included in "Capitalization") were issued on a one for one basis in exchange for each share underlying the aforementioned subscription receipts, as part of the amalgamation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

99,723,831 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 73,907,831 common shares are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security release schedule.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LVX CUSIP Number: 52737K106 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: 1,543,500 non-transferable share purchase warrants. Each one warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at $0.50. 1,514,800 warrants expire on December 9, 2022 and 28,700 warrants expire on December 10, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated January 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Jonathan Richards Company Address: Suite 488, 1090 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC

V6E 3V7 Company Phone Number: 604 802-4447 Company Fax Number: 604 826-1759 Company Email Address: jrichards@redfernconsulting.ca

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")

[formerly Navy Resources Corp. ("NVY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Name Change

Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated January 11, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday February 10, 2021, the common shares of Eminent Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Navy Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

36,185,880 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: EMNT (new) CUSIP Number: 291341105 (new)

________________________________________

ONENERGY INC. ("OEG.H")

[formerly ONEnergy Inc. ("OEG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, ONEnergy Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 10, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from OEG to OEG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019 and May 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

21/02/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 22,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 22,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 33 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Graeme O'Neil Y 5,750,000 Rick Low Y 375,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 700,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp. $27,300.00 cash; 341,250 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $560.00 cash; 7,000 warrants GCM Global Capital Management GmbH $37,267.64 cash GloRes Securities Inc. $840.00 cash; 10,500 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $5,600.00 cash; 70,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 45 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,050,000 [3 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $29,750 and 297,500 finders' warrants payable

to Mackie Research Capital Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Leede Jones Gable

Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

$0.15 for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,467,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,233,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,233,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 269,712 shares at a deemed value of $0.52 per share to settle outstanding debt for $140,250.

Number of Creditors: 21 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









David Splett Y $4,192 $0.52 8,061

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 4, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 700,866 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 11, 2021 to February 11, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Jeremiah Katz)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: US$222,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 3,950,176 common shares at US$0.0562 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 12 months from the issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable on maturity



Warrants: 3,950,176 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,950,176 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.0562 per share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $15,540 and 276,512 finder's warrants payable to Bespoke

Capital Solutions Ltd. Each finders warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at a price of US$0.10 per share for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,994,447 shares



Purchase Price: $0.85 per share



Warrants: 9,994,447 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,994,447 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.00



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 28 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. Y 3,000,000 (Achim Conrady)



(Julien Hofer)



Dirk Harbecke Y 1,176,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:14 a.m. PST, Feb. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated February 1, 2021 between Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (Michael Frymire, Pamela Misener), pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to 10 claims located in the Red Lake District, Ontario, known as the Red Lake Extension project. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $106,000 and issue a total of 600,000 in stages.



CASH SHARES Upon signing $22,000 nil Upon Exchange approval nil 300,000 On or before first anniversary $24,000 300,000 On or before second anniversary $30,000 nil On or before third anniversary $30,000 nil

The acquisition is subject to 1.5% net smelter return royalty of which a first 0.5% may be purchased for $600,000 and the additional 0.5% may be purchased for $900,000.

________________________________________

True North Gems Inc. ("TGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 31, 2020 and February 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,120,366 Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2021 and April 23, 2021 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.165 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05, adjusted to $0.50 post-consolidation New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,203,667 shares with 11,203,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 24, 2018.

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective February 2, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated February 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 5, 2021, for gross proceeds of $8,050,000 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Agents: Beacon Securities Limited, PI Financial Corp., Desjardin Securities Inc.,

Haywood Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Offering: 4,600,000 shares (including those shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the

over-allotment option)



Share Price: $1.75 per share



Agents' Options: Non-transferable options each exercisable to purchase one share at $1.75 per

share as follows: 209,714 options issued to Beacon Securities Limited; 44,939

options issued to PI Financial Corp.; 14,980 options issued to Desjardins

Securities Inc.; 14,980 options to Haywood Securities Inc.; 14,980 options issued

to Paradigm Capital In.; and 14,175 options issued to Mackie Research Capital

Corporation.



Over-allotment Option: The Company has granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional

shares, up to 15% of the offering, at $1.75 gross, up to the close of business

thirty days from date of closing. The over-allotment option has been exercised

in full.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 14, 2021, January 20, 2021, February 1, 2021and February 5, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

Ximen Mining Corp. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,218,493 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 1,218,493 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,218,493 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ENTHEOS CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ENTH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_________________________________

