Greenpeace: Government cuts ties with group after protest at PM's home

Protesters at the prime minister's home in his Richmond constituency

Government departments should cut ties with Greenpeace in the wake of last week's protest at Rishi Sunak's house, No 10 has said.

Activists from the group scaled the prime minister's home in his North Yorkshire constituency last Thursday during an anti-oil demonstration.

Five people were arrested by police and released on bail pending further inquiries.

The PM's spokesman said engagement with the group was no longer "appropriate".

"We obviously don't think that people who are accused of breaking the law should have a seat at the table in discussions with government," he added.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was no longer engaging with the group because of the stunt, the spokesman added.

"I don't think it's unusual for Defra or other agencies to engage with climate action groups - that's taken place for a number of years," he told reporters.

"But clearly given their actions and the arrests last week we don't think it's appropriate to engage with them."

It has also been reported that the energy security department had already blackballed Greenpeace months ago. The BBC has approached the department for a comment.

Five people scaled Mr Sunak's country house to protest against the government's decision last week to grant 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences.

Activists covered the Grade II listed property in black sheeting, and unfurled a sign reading "No new oil".

Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance. A third man was also arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Mr Sunak's office confirmed neither the prime minister nor his family, who are currently on holiday in the US, were present at the time.

The prime minister purchased the house after becoming the MP for the rural Richmond constituency in 2015.

Greenpeace's co-executive director Areeba Hamid, defended the protest, calling it a "proportionate response to a disastrous decision" to grant new licences.

After reports Defra had suspended ties last week, the group's other co-executive director, Will McCallum, said: "This isn't about the government engaging with Greenpeace, it's about them engaging with the world around them".

The BBC has approached Greenpeace for a fresh comment.