Greenpeace activists stage protest at Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire home

Climate change campaigners scaled Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire mansion and blacked out his windows with a giant curtain on Thursday morning.

Activists from Greenpeace climbed onto the roof of the Prime Minister’s £2million constituency home in Richmond in protest at him backing the major expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling.

They unfolded 200 sq metres of “oil-black fabric” to cover a side of the manor house .

A banner emblazoned with the words “Rishi Sunak - Oil Profits or Our Future?” was held up on his front lawn.

Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner, said: “We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist.”

Mr Sunak has defended a planned expansion of oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

He claimed it is “entirely consistent” with the government’s goal to reach net zero by 2050.

Downing Street said granting more than 100 new oil and gas licences off the coast of Scotland will “boost British energy independence” and “reduce reliance on hostile states”.

But critics have argued it will sent “a wrecking ball through the UK’s climate commitments”.

The PM, who shares the home with his wife and two daughters, was due to go holiday to California on Thursday.