GreenPages Introduces FinOps and Cloud Cost Optimization Solution to Help Organizations Maximize IT Investments

GreenPages
·3 min read

Leading National MSP Bundles Proprietary Cloud Lighthouse Software with Leading Technology Expense Management (TEM) and Business VoIP Solutions for Greater Visibility and Cost Controls

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPages, a nationally recognized leader in cloud and cybersecurity services, today introduced a new turnkey managed solution designed to help organizations maximize their IT budgets, gain greater insights into their technology and telecom capital expenditures (CapEx), and enhance their information security posture.

The new FinOps and Cloud Cost Optimization solution combines GreenPages proprietary FinOps software, Cloud Lighthouse, business VoIP tools from industry-leading telecom providers, and technology expense management (TEM) solutions into an "as a service" solution. CloudLighthouse is a cloud cost optimization tool that enables deep visibility into multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. Exclusively available from GreenPages, CloudLighthouse monitors Amazon, Microsoft, and hundreds of other IaaS and SaaS providers to deliver real-time usage reporting visualizations.

“Arguably every business today, regardless of size or industry, is seeking greater visibility into, and control over, their IT expenditures,” said Jay Pasteris, CIO and CISO, GreenPages. “GreenPages’ new FinOps and Cloud Cost Optimization bundle helps customers prioritize budget allocation on revenue-generating initiatives and consolidate cloud and telecom spending, while empowering IT, finance, and operations teams to utilize highly accurate and real-time spending data to make strategic business decisions. It also delivers greater visibility into shadow IT activities, which increase the chance that vulnerabilities go undetected by already overworked security teams.”

The new bundle enables organizations to reallocate and consolidate IT vendors to maximize budgets, visualize cloud, telecom, and other business expenses to prioritize spending and accelerate business growth. This bundled solution is backed by GreenPages’ comprehensive professional services which continuously assess customers’ IT infrastructure and operational processes, ensuring the delivery of positive business outcomes mapped to their specific requirements.

According to data from Enterprise Technology Research (ETR), CIOs and other IT decision-makers originally expected 8 percent budget growth going into 2022. However, ETR’s most recent Macro Survey of more than 1,500 IT decision-makers revealed that expected IT budgets for 2023 will grow at 4.6%. In this current cautious spending environment, GreenPages’ new bundles meet pent-up demand for solutions that will optimize cloud spending, and identify and eliminate vendor and solution redundancies.

The new FinOps and Cloud Optimization bundles are offered in two different tiered options to match customers’ specific requirements and budgets, and support on-premise or remote environments. They include:

  • Standard – For mid-market customers needing automated monitoring of their multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments and enterprise toll-free voice solutions for reliable and cost-effective customer and supplier communications, GreenPages is bundling Cloud Lighthouse with Enterprise Toll-Free solutions from top telecom providers. GreenPages will integrate these numbers into business phone and contact centers to support communication across world-class voice networks.

  • Premium – For mid-market and large enterprises, this option includes all features from the Standard bundle along with automated Technology Expense Management Solutions.

By bundling these three solutions, GreenPages is providing visibility and control over the ordering, auditing, and invoicing for customers’ IT and telecom assets—everything from the cloud servers and laptops to the mobile carriers that employee-owned devices connect to when traveling for business.

Both bundles are available immediately from GreenPages. For more information about GreenPages please visit the company website.

About GreenPages
GreenPages is an innovative, digital-first IT and cybersecurity firm that plans, implements, and manages secure, high-performance digital operating environments for leading companies nationwide. It is uniquely positioned with extensive technology expertise in security and cloud to deliver complete infrastructure solutions that enable companies to drive business outcomes and compete in the digitally-driven economy.

For more information, contact:
Sarah Foote
GreenPages
sarah.foote@greenpages.com


