GreenMobility A/S announces the completion of rights issue; total number of shares and voting rights

Company Announcement no. 97 – 2021
Copenhagen, September 29th, 2021

Reference is made to company announcements 91 - 2021 and 95 - 2021.

Today, GreenMobility A/S (”GreenMobility” or the “Company”) announces the completion of the fully guaranteed and committed rights issue which was announced on 3 September 2021 (the “Offering). The 1,474,025 new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0060817898), with the expected first day of trading and official listing being 30 September 2021.

GreenMobility’s share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 589,610 as a result of the completion of the Offering. Accordingly, the nominal value of the Company’s total share capital now amounts to DKK 1,768,830 divided into 4,422,075 shares each carrying 1 voting right, corresponding to a total of 4,422,075 voting rights cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

The Company’s Articles of Association has been updated to reflect the capital increase. The updated Articles of Association have been registered with the Danish Business Authority and and can be found at https://www.greenmobility.com/investors/governance/governance-documents/.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR & ESG, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars (EVs). Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

