Greenly Launches Its New Supplier Engagement Solution to Help Companies Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Their Supply Chain

·3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Today, Greenly announces the launch of its new solution, "Supplier Engagement," which provides companies with the means to analyze and reduce their supply chain's carbon footprint.

Up to 90 percent of a company's carbon footprint comes from its supply chain. Greenly's new Supplier Engagement solution allows companies to accurately assess the environmental impact of their resource procurement, logistics, waste disposal, and any other aspects of their supply chains. From this, users can take steps to engage with suppliers to lower their carbon impact with the goal of reducing emissions in the fight against climate change.

The app provides a company with a list of all its suppliers, creating for each supplier an information sheet, known as a Supplier Profile. Then, using its in-depth database, Greenly provides an environmental score for each supply partner from A+ to E, based on each supplier's carbon maturity. Those companies who haven't yet been assessed by Greenly will receive a supplier questionnaire to provide the necessary information for a scoring. From there, companies can engage with their suppliers on improving their carbon footprints, while also monitoring each supplier's progress through a centralized dashboard, updated in real-time.

"Companies interested in reducing their real impact on the environment need to address the 90% of their resulting emissions that are not under their direct control," said Alexis Normand, co-founder, and CEO of Greenly. "A company's low-carbon policies need to actively address the decarbonization of its supply chain. The global fight to reduce carbon emissions depends on concrete engagement from companies with their suppliers."

Companies often find it difficult to assess the carbon footprint of their supply chain providers. Greenly's "Supplier Engagement" solution makes it both quick and easy for companies to identify their most environmentally friendly suppliers and those who need some improvement. To reduce emissions and to be on a net-zero trajectory, companies need to stay abreast of new environmental regulations, while also building a sustainable business model that will earn the respect and trust of their stakeholders.

Greenly's "Supplier Engagement" solution is already available through the company's carbon management platform, which is designed to be easy to use, intuitive, and cost-effective for small and medium-sized companies.

Visit our website, at greenly.earth for more information.

About Greenly

Founded in 2019 by Alexis, Matthieu, and Arnaud Normand, Greenly is dedicated to providing ways for everyone to track their carbon footprints more easily so they can join the fight against climate change. The company provides technology for carbon accounting to allow SMBs and individuals to automatically integrate carbon information into their financial accounting. This allows them to focus on reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, adopting more sustainable spending patterns, and navigating the energy transition. Greenly was named Fintech of the Year 2020 and was listed on the French Tech Green20. Since its founding, the company has made its tech available to 10 million people and more than 300 companies.

