Greenlight Re Innovations Receives In-Principle Approval to Establish Insurtech-focused Syndicate 3456

Greenlight Capital Re
·4 min read

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Re Innovations (“GRI”), part of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”), has received ‘in-principle’ approval from Lloyd’s to establish an insurtech-focused syndicate. Syndicate 3456, which will commence operations in the second quarter of 2022, will be established under the innovative “Syndicate-in-a-box” (SIAB) model. It will be managed by Asta, the leading third-party managing agent at Lloyd’s.

Greenlight Re Innovations has built a market-leading reputation in early stage insurtech and has made 20 investments to date. Syndicate 3456 will enable Greenlight Re to provide capacity to its growing portfolio of insurtechs.

The Company will appoint Andy Gladwin as active underwriter for Syndicate 3456. Andy, who has over 30 years of experience in the London market, joined Greenlight Re in November 2020 as Managing Director of Greenlight Re Marketing (UK) Limited. Andy said, “Greenlight Re has been a supporter of Lloyd’s for several years through the provision of Funds at Lloyd’s capacity. Syndicate 3456 will strengthen our Lloyd’s relationship and London market presence. We are delighted to work with Asta on this exciting initiative.”

Simon Burton, Chief Executive Officer at Greenlight Re, said, “GRI’s support of insurance innovators is a key element of Greenlight Re’s strategy. By combining Greenlight Re’s knowledge of and access to early stage insurtechs with Lloyd’s reputation, licensing, and rating, we aim to create a market-leading insurtech syndicate which can generate strong underwriting returns.”

Julian Tighe, Chief Executive Officer at Asta, added, “We are pleased to unveil our latest SIAB, which further reinforces our ability to provide a flexible and swift route to market for aspiring new entrants to Lloyd’s. GRI syndicate 3456 embodies innovation with its exclusive insurtech focus, and we are delighted to work with the Greenlight Re team. We look forward to seeing the positive impact its business may have in Lloyd’s.”

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multi-line property and casualty reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the Company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

About Asta

Asta Managing Agency Ltd is the leading third-party managing agent at Lloyd’s and is responsible for twelve syndicates, one SPA and two Syndicates-in-a-Box with capacity under management in 2022 of more than £1.4bn.

Asta Underwriting Management Limited (AUML) brings the skills, experience and capabilities of the leading third-party managing agency at Lloyd’s to the MGA market. AUML currently manages four MGAs.

See https://www.asta-uk.com/our-clients/ for full details.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Karin Daly
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9606
IR@greenlightre.ky


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes