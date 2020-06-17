Greenlight Financial: An Expert Accounting Firm Shares Their Advice On How To Manage Your Small Business Finances During The COVID-19 Pandemic

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Greenlight Financial is a Top 3 accounting firm with a 5-star ranked service based in Miami. Greenlight has over 16 years of experience and continuous growth within the financial sphere in both local and international markets. Greenlight is the result of team effort that goes beyond standard duties. The company exceeds expectations within bookkeeping, tax, accounting, corporate structuring, corporate taxes, and Quickbooks. In addition, the company also provides advice for international clients trying to establish themselves in the United States. Greenlight also works in the creation of new corporations and setting up accounting plans and strategies for the success of current businesses and new ventures.

Greenlight Financial was founded in 2007. In a recent interview, Greenlight Financial's principal and founder, Gerry Mujica, expressed, "It's our team that sets us apart from others. It really boils down to helping businesses unlock our clients' highest potential by stepping in and administering their accounting needs so that they can focus on what matters - their core business. Our success depends on the success of our clients." As part of the core team and business partners, Deedee Carreras and Monica Uscategui have worked alongside Gerry for over 14 years. They continue to specialize in customized, creative solutions specially tailored to address the needs of each client as an individual entity. The team at Greenlight believes that every business is unique. Therefore, cookie-cutter financial solutions run the risk of failing to serve the clients true financial needs. The company's high standards, customer service, and specialized staff sets them apart from others.

It is Greenlight Financial's mission to offer clients efficiency, visibility, and trustworthiness in their financial planning while providing solutions that will yield significant returns on investment. Greenlight Financial has a proven track record of providing back-office bookkeeping service solutions that are professional, cost-effective, and customized for every business. The company creates a financial strategy to fit the client's individual needs. Company operations include but are not limited to profitability, profit margins, operation simplicity, accuracy for financial reporting, financial visibility and transparency, high-quality reporting, and improved cash management.

In these trying times, as COVID-19 challenges the country's economy, Greenlight Financial's team educates, helps, and brings confidence to businesses by offering their insight towards the application process and clarifying the different COVID Relief loans available for each business.

According to Gerry Mujica, "the primary goal for most small business owners over the next 12 months will be to navigate debt, conserve cash, and maneuver their business through uncharted new demands and ways of executing business." For Greenlight, we plan to offer Bookkeeping, Tax and Accounting services virtually, to accommodate those businesses and employees working from home during this global pandemic. Greenlight's goal is to maintain excellence in what they do and continue to help businesses grow in the most effective and honest approach. The company's key to success is persistence, endurance, and patience. The team at Greenlight Financial believes any challenges they have experienced, has helped them improve their business day-by-day. In these troubling times, it is the company's belief that together with the help of the right knowledge and experience they can lift others and strengthen the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic for future success.

For information about our services please visit our web page at https://greenlightfinancial.net/en/ or email us at info@greenlightfinancial.net.

CONTACT:

Contact Name: Ariadna Mujica

Business Name: Greenlight Financial, LLC

Address: 7480 SW 40th St. | Ste. 810 | Miami, FL 33155

Phone Number: (305) 860-5970

Website Link: https://greenlightfinancial.net/en/

SOURCE: Ariadna Mujica





