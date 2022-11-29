Greenlane Announces Strategic Partnership With Wild Green Canada to Increase B2B Accessibility

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, announced today its strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada (a division of its parent company, House of Horvath Inc.) to streamline business-to-business (B2B) processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada.

The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards profitability. Through its B2B website, outside salesforce, and experienced leadership team, Greenlane's partnership with Wild Green Canada will expand Greenlane's product reach to a wider base of retail stores in Canada, ultimately increasing visibility and Greenlane's growth. Wild Green Canada has been involved in the Canadian tobacco industry for over 45 years. Wild Green Canada intends to leverage this experience to expand their portfolio to the legal cannabis market.

"We are excited about Greenlane's partnership with Wild Green Canada to help streamline B2B orders and increase our reach into new markets," said Craig Snyder, President of Greenlane. "Their warehouse capabilities and sales experience and tools will help put our premium cannabis accessories into the hands of more businesses and consumers."

"We are absolutely thrilled to team up with Greenlane through our Wild Green Canada division," said Cathy O'Shea, President of House of Horvath Inc. "Greenlane's prominent and expansive selection of premium cannabis accessories is a valuable addition to our portfolio. We look forward to providing Greenlane a comprehensive Canadian distribution network that helps put these accessories on the shelves of hundreds of Canadian Cannabis retailers, servicing both legacy customers as well as new clientele."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane has an incredible acumen for detecting opportunities in the marketplace. We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Pollen Gear™, Higher Standards, Groove, and Eyce. Additionally, Greenlane strategically partners with leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Grenco Science, VIBES, and CCELL, to develop and distribute innovative and high-quality products.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves an expansive customer base comprised of thousands of retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

About Wild Green Canada, a division of House of Horvath Inc.

Wild Green Canada is a division of House of Horvath Inc., a leading manufacturer and national distributor of cigars in Canada since 1977 with a history of cigar manufacturing, dating back to 1932, the Horvath family has served the Canadian market for 90 years. As Canada's exclusive distributor for some of the world's most recognized cigar brands, House of Horvath's extensive B2B service network includes wholesalers, convenience chain and independent stores, grocery stores, tobacconists, and duty-free land, border and airport locations across Canada.

In 2020, House of Horvath created its Wild Green Canada division to expand its product offerings within the growing cannabis accessory sector. By forming strategic partnerships with premium cannabis accessory manufacturers/suppliers and leveraging our sales and distribution experience to an increased customer base within the legal cannabis industry, its goal is to provide an effective channel to deliver the best end-user experience.

For additional information, please visit: https://wildgreencanada.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: the current and future performance of the Company's business, including expected benefits from the strategic agreement with Wild Green Canada, including the achievement of increased and higher-margin sales and increased visibility for the Company's brands in Canada; growth in the Company's presence in the business to business marketplace; the ongoing implementation of initiatives intended to increase sales and the efficiency and scalability of the Company's business; and the Company's financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Greenlane on the date hereof. Greenlane undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

