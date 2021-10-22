Greenidge Generation Holdings to Expand, Acquire Sites in Texas, South Carolina
Bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation is eyeing expansion into two new sites in Texas and South Carolina.
The Nasdaq-listed firm announced Thursday it is entering into an agreement regarding potentially constructing new data centers in Texas.
It also agreed to acquire printing company LSC Communications’ facility in South Carolina. It had originally thought to lease that site.
Greenidge has also doubled its recent order of S19j Pro mining machines from Bitmain to 22,500 units. This brings the firm’s total order with Bitmain to 29,000 miners, which are to be delivered between now and third-quarter 2022.