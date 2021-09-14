Greenfield Global Ireland Ready to Supply Life Science Customers Globally

New Facility Aims to Serve Local and Global Pharmaceutical Customers with High-Purity Ethanol, Ethanol Blends and Buffer Solutions

White Room at Greenfield Global Ireland location

Greenfield Global Ireland location

Portlaoise, Ireland, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenfield Global Inc., a global leader in the production of ethanol, high-purity speciality alcohols and solvents, today announced the official start of its operation in Ireland. The facility, which has been commissioned and validated, is set to supply life science customers with its Pharmco® products in Ireland, Europe and elsewhere around the world.

Located in the heart of Ireland, Greenfield is strategically positioned to serve life science customers throughout the country as well as the rest of Europe. With direct access to the Dublin port, the company is equally prepared to supply customers across the globe. The facility sources both ethanol and isopropyl alcohol from its dedicated storage tanks. The ethanol is distilled at Greenfield’s manufacturing operations in Canada before it’s shipped to Portlaoise, Ireland.

“Greenfield Global has supplied essential alcohols, solvents and bio-processing materials from our North American operations to customers in the life science industry for more than three decades, helping them improve the health of people around the world,” said Howard Field, Greenfield Global President and CEO. “I am very excited to announce that our Ireland operation is now fully validated, and we are ready to supply these mission-critical products to our pharmaceutical and biotech customers with operations globally.”

The new facility uses Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for International Pharmaceutical Excipient (IPEC) guidelines for the highest quality Pharmco-branded products. The Portlaoise site houses dedicated blend tanks for ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, phosphoric acid, sodium hydroxide and Citric Acid water-based solutions. It features a closed-loop piping system that connects the production tank to a bulk loading dock and filling lines in an ISO 8 cleanroom.

“Thanks to our growing team of 30 dedicated employees, we were able to get the location up and running despite only opening up our 3,800-square-metre facility in July of 2020,” said Ken Finegan, Managing Director of Greenfield Global Ireland.

The facility is equipped with in-house quality control, a microbial laboratory, USP purified water and Water for Injection (WFI) generation. Plant equipment validation was completed through Design Qualification (DQ), Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ) and Performance Qualification (PQ). Products will be stored in a temperature-monitored and -controlled warehouse before finding their way to their final destination.

“We are beyond excited to supply new and existing life science customers with Pharmco-branded products, especially in times of globally damaged supply chains as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Finegan added.

Interested in learning more? Contact Ken Finegan, Managing Director, at ken.finegan@greenfield.com.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people’s lives and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates five ethanol distilleries, four specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in the United States, Canada and Ireland. Founded in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield’s extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of life science, food, flavor, fragrance, and beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com.

